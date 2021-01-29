Cheers: Uniontown varsity boys basketball coach Rob Kezmarky and Albert Gallatin senior Nate English have both reached personal milestones. Kezmarsky won his 300th game with the Red Raiders’ 66-61 victory over Yough last Friday, and English scored his 1,000th career point last Saturday in the Colonials’ 77-71 loss to North Allegheny. Congratulations to both!
Cheers: This year is off to a good start business-wise in Fayette County. A few days into the new year, the Fayette Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a new Dunkin’ store in South Union Township, with hopes of other openings to follow. It was the followup to two dozen opening celebrations hosted by the chamber last year, even as a pandemic swept the world. As the chamber’s president Devan White said, “It’s a testimony to what Fayette County has to offer and how our county aligns with the quality of life people want, that people choose to open and operate businesses here.” Our county is a great place to live and work, and the continued influx of new businesses make it that much better.
Cheers: Many have been involved in initiating the ongoing and aptly named “revisioning plan” of Ryerson Station State Park in western Greene County, which has resulted in the modernization of the park’s campgrounds that has already paid dividends as campers flocked to the park in 2020 to spend more time outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic. Attendance in the camp area, which was renovated for nearly two years, was up 128% in 2020 compared to the last full year it was open to the public in 2017. That increase comes even as the site was closed from mid-March to late-May during the original shutdown due to the pandemic. We commend the efforts of those who have been steadfastly involved in not just preserving but updating the park’s many resources, so that residents in the area and around the nation can enjoy them … not just today, but for generations to come. And, as the “revisioning plan” continues, we are excited to see even more future development and improved amenities at Ryerson.
Cheers: The great outdoors saw many through the pandemic, offering a way to get out of the house and do something mentally and physically helpful. It’s no surprise, then, that Ohiopyle saw a significant spike in the number of visitors. According to automated traffic counters placed at parking lot entrances across the park, 1,367,153 people visited the park in 2020. That attendance figure is significantly higher than the 868,618 people who visited in 2019 and 989,856 in 2018. But last year’s official attendance figures are likely lower than the actual number of people who came to the park since the main parking lot near the visitor center and falls was partially closed. Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said many people who explored the park likely found alternative parking in the borough or private lots. No matter how many people explored the park, we’re fortunate to have such a gem in Fayette County, and thankful Ohiopyle’s beauty offered respite to so many who needed it.
