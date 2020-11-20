Cheers: The Waynesburg Lions Club recently engaged in a positive community initiative that focused on collecting clean plastic that was recycled and transformed into building materials. Through the Trex Community Collection Challenge, the club collected nearly 1,500 pounds of recyclable plastic. For their efforts, the organization was awarded two honorary benches, which they have donated to Greene County. The benches were placed in Hooper Park in Waynesburg for the public to enjoy. The club has also assisted other local Lions Clubs with their challenge initiatives. Kudos to Waynesburg Lions Club – which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year – for partaking in a proactive environmental program, and for their commitment to community service.
Cheers: Even a pandemic can’t deter the Connellsville community’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. Yearly, churches and community members band together to serve hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving Day to those who live within the Connellsville Area School District. Typically served in-person, this year dinners will be served via delivery or pickup to accommodate gathering restrictions due to COVID-19. City restaurants have pitched in this yea, with three donating meals, while a crew works in a serve-safe kitchen at one of the Yough Catholic Community churches. As of Tuesday, nearly 500 had signed up. Connellsville Area Community Ministries’ Development Coordinator Mary Sampey said the meal service isn’t just for those who are in need, noting those who will be alone on Thanksgiving should also sign up. The deadline for meal signups is today, by calling Connellsville City Hall at 724-628-2020, ext. 201.
Jeer: The pandemic has been brutal for health care workers who have to treat sick patients, but it’s also been extraordinarily tough for doctors and nurses who are a step or two removed from the front lines. According to a story this week in The New York Times, about 8% of practices have closed in recent months. Some of the causes include patients staying away, the costs of personal protective equipment, and the stress and mental exhaustion that have been COVID-19 byproducts. Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, told the Times, “A lot of physicians were hanging on by a thread from burnout before the pandemic even started.” This is not good news for communities where those physicians are departing, and it could mean a reduction in primary care options for some people – something this country can ill-afford right now.
Cheer: President Trump is clearly unhappy with how the 2020 general election came out, but Americans who believe a participating and engaged voting public strengthens democracy can be very pleased with how the election unfolded, particularly in the midst of a deadly pandemic. All told, 161 million Americans voted, which sets a record. A record-setting number of Pennsylvanians participated, with 70.9% of registered voters casting ballots. It exceeded the record set in the 1960 contest between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, when 70.3% of Pennsylvania voters participated. In Fayette County, 72.9% of registered voters turned out, an increase of nearly 7 percentage points over four years. Let’s hope the voters who were lured to the polls by the heat of the contest between Trump and President-elect Biden stay interested and cast ballots in the lower-profile elections that will be happening between now and 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.