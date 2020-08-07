Cheers to Pennsylvania residents who are taking the initiative to register to vote. COVID-19 has curtailed or scotched many of the activities that would be taking place right now to make sure eligible Pennsylvanians are registered to vote in November. Pittsburgh Quarterly reported this week that voter registration numbers across Pennsylvania are poised to surpass 2016, and could end up being as high as they were in 2008, when Barack Obama defeated John McCain in that year’s presidential election. It’s simple: The more people who are registered and actually go to the polls, the healthier our democracy.
Cheers to Leopard Nation and its run through the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League playoffs to the championship game, where it was to play Irwin on Thursday at Boyce Mayview Park in Upper St. Clair. Made up of Belle Vernon players who missed their varsity baseball season this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Leopard Nation struggled during the WPSBL regular season to a 3-10 record but matched that win total in the postseason by upsetting Seneca Valley, Summer Rams (Highlands) and Ingolar (North Allegheny). What makes Leopard Nation’s accomplishment even more impressive is that Belle Vernon is a WPIAL Class 4A baseball team while two of the teams they defeated in the postseason were made up mainly of Class 6A players (Seneca Valley and Ingomar), as is Irwin (Norwin). Leopard Nation is managed by Belle Vernon high school head coach Tony Watson.
Cheers to the Greene County Department of Recreation for not only presenting its successful Farmers Market Tuesday nights at the Lions Club Park in Waynesburg to coincide with the Lions Club’s summer concert series, but for also agreeing to continue presenting live entertainment at the park once the club’s concert series ends. Recreation Director Bret Moore said the Lions Club’s summer series ends Aug. 11, and the recreation department will offer music performers each week starting Aug. 18 until the Farmers Market concludes mid-October. Moore said the public has enjoyed both the market and the live performances, so it made sense to continue offering both. We commend the Recreation Department for providing events and activities that appeal to a wide array of people, especially when COVID-19 has prevented many recreational events from occurring.
Jeers to scammers who are taking advantage of these difficult times to steal identities and fraudulently open unemployment claims. State officials have found more than 4,000 fraudulent claims and prevented more than $44 million in payments on those claims. Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that 93% of those who have applied for unemployment benefits have received them, but acknowledged anything less than 100% is “not good enough.” As state officials continue to push to get those payments made, hopefully police will catch those who try to take advantage of the system for selfish gain.
