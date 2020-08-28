Jeers to the 2021 edition of the Farmer’s Almanac that is predicting a “normal winter.” There were some warm days this week, and you might want to appreciate them while you can. The Almanac forecasts that the winter ahead will be “seasonably cold, wet and white,” with a blizzard due to march up the East Coast in February. If you remember, last winter was exceptionally dry and mild, leading Sandi Duncan, the almanac’s managing editor, to point out, “If you didn’t like last winter’s somewhat boring weather in the Northeast, you may be happy to hear what we’re predicting in 2021.” We’re not. Of course, weather forecasting this far away should be taken with a grain of salt, but it might not hurt to start stocking up on some.
Cheers to Louie and Becky Vecchio, proprietors of Jimmie’s Place in Dilliner, for celebrating 52 years of ownership this year. The popular bar/restaurant was established by Louie’s parents, James and Viola Vecchio, in 1933, and Louie and Becky took over the family business in 1968. The couple has announced their retirement from the business and intend to sell the establishment. We congratulate the Vecchios for successfully operating one of the oldest businesses in Greene County that is still open, and we wish them the very best of luck in their future together. (And their incredibly delicious wings will certainly be missed!)
Cheers to the PIAA for approving fall sports, but leaving the final decision up to each individual high school. It was a logical decision and allows each school district to make its own evaluation of its own unique situation and do what it thinks best for its student-athletes.
Cheers Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for their new litter campaign. The amount of litter that is strewn along Pennsylvania’s roads and highways makes the commonwealth look like it’s inhabited by uncouth slobs, and the problem has been exacerbated by COVID-19, with otherwise routine clean-up activities having been delayed or canceled. The state could look a little more presentable by the time we get to Thanksgiving, though, thanks to the “Pick Up Pennsylvania” campaign that starts Tuesday and continues through Nov. 30. Both PennDOT and the DEP are looking for small groups or individuals to help clean up litter. Volunteers must wear masks, practice social distancing and limit groups to 250 people or fewer to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Of course, what would be even better is people not littering in the first place.
Cheers to the dozen or so new businesses that have opened over the last six months in Fayette County. Taking the plunge into business during optimal conditions can be a scary thing; doing it in the midst of a pandemic takes nerves of steel. Thanks to all of them for believing in Fayette County. Now everyone, go out and show them that they made the right choice!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.