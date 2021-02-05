Cheers: State Attorney General Josh Shapiro secured a commitment from internet provider Comcast to delay its implementation of usage-based data overage charges. In equal part, Jeers to the telecommunications company for being unable to read the room – and for deciding now was the time to cap data, and charge its customers who go over their data limit additional fees. More adults than ever rely on the internet to work, and many children require it to stream classes. That results in an increase in essential usage that comes at no fault of the customer. At a time when there are so many making less than they were, or who are unemployed, asking customers to potentially pony up more for service was a tone-deaf move. As Shapiro noted, “This is not the time to change the rules when it comes to internet data usage and increase costs.” The agreement delays Comcast from instituting the overage charges until July. It also protects low-income families enrolled in the company’s Internet Essentials program for the rest of 2021.
Cheers: Local and state officials as well as the directors of various departments in Greene County have recently shared their plans – not to mention their unbridled enthusiasm – for future programs and developments in the area. Over the past several weeks, state and local officials have talked about the challenges they faced in 2020 – particularly in regards to COVID-19 – and what they hope to accomplish this year and beyond. Each was refreshingly candid about the obstacles they and their constituents faced during the difficult year. But what was more impressive was their strong optimism for a better future as they discussed increased and improved services and upcoming projects and initiatives in a wide array of topics, including recreation, broadband availability and economic development. We know it is their “job” to remain optimistic, and we will watch closely to see if these plans come to fruition. But their dedication to serving area residents and their positivity and excitement for better days ahead seemed genuine and especially hopeful.
Cheers: The Waynesburg Central wrestling team placed second at the prestigious Powerade Wrestling tournament last weekend. Cheers also to the Raiders’ Cole Homet and Wyatt Henson for winning individual titles, and Waynesburg’s Joe Simon, Mac Church and Rocco Welsh, along with Frazier’s Rune Lawrence and Mount Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer, for placing second.
Jeers: Investigations have been launched in other states regarding vaccine distribution. The Associated Press recently reported that some entities have been doling out doses to those who were not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot. Between a lack of supply and difficulty getting appointments, the vaccine rollout is already facing difficulties. Finding out that ineligible recipients across the country have jumped the line adds another layer of frustration. For the past year, we’ve shared the struggles that COVID-19 has laid at our feet, and undoubtedly, everyone is ready to remove terms like “masking” and “social distancing” from our lexicon. The reality is it’s just not time yet. Patience, not preferential treatment, is key right now.
