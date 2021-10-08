Cheers: W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop in Rices Landing, Greene County, recently wrapped up a major renovation project that consisted of multiple phases, including replacing broken windows and a sagging interior wall, restoring other walls, stabilizing posts, and repainting the outer lettering as well as the building’s exterior to match its original color. The project was made possible through the machine shop’s owner, Rivers of Steel Heritage Corp., a federally designated National Heritage Area in Southwestern Pennsylvania that promotes the region’s steel-making heritage. Over the years, close to $1.5 million has been invested by Rivers of Steel to preserve the machine shop. We also commend George “Bly” Blystone,” the building’s caretaker, for working tirelessly with Rivers of Steel on the renovation projects and for helping ensure that the historic landmark is preserved and protected for generations to come.
Cheers: Southmoreland’s Lily Wasmund scored what is believed to be the first touchdown by a female player in WPIAL history last Friday night. Wasmund, a 5-foot-2 junior who also plays for the Lady Scotties’ soccer team, entered the game midway through the fourth quarter with Southmoreland leading 35-0 and threatening to score again. Wasmund ran the ball twice, breaking into the end zone on her second attempt to cap off the Scotties’ 41-0 victory. Wasmund’s twin brother, Phil, is also a member of the football team. Southmoreland, coached by Dave Keefer, has a 4-2 record.
Jeers: We noted a couple of weeks ago that school board meetings in this region and around the country have been turned into culture-war battlefields, as some parents and community members rail against mask mandates, critical race theory or rules surrounding transgender athletes. While free speech and community input are foundational components of self-government, making threats against and harassing school board members, administrators or teachers is most assuredly not. That’s thuggish, anti-democratic behavior. It’s gotten so bad the National School Boards Association has asked the U.S. Justice Department to step in and help. It was announced earlier this week the FBI will investigate incidents that could violate federal civil rights laws, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department will be announcing measures to combat any threats or illegal actions taken against school officials. Again, this is not about free speech – it’s about combating behavior meant to cow or intimidate, behavior that has no place in a free society.
Cheers: This month marks the third anniversary of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 congregants dead and six wounded. It was a horrifying manifestation of anti-semitism and a reminder of just how deadly unreasoning hate can be. With that anniversary looming, the first-ever Eradicate Hate Global Summit will be happening in Pittsburgh starting Monday, Oct. 18, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Speakers will include former President George W. Bush, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and many others. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the summit is designed to shine a spotlight on hate and extremism so victims can report crimes and communities can combat it. That is one of the best ways to honor the memories of those who died at the Tree of Life.
