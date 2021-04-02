Cheer: Those working within Fayette County’s vaccination task force, again, deserve praise. Their monumental efforts to get vaccine to those among the county’s nearly 130,000 residents who want it has proven so successful that the registry has been exhausted of those eligible under the state’s 1A phase. Getting Fayette’s population vaccinated so quickly means that residents are safer from potential health complications brought on by contracting COVID-19. The lessened risk, we hope, will also translate to less trepidation about going out, and lead to a robust rebound for area businesses that have struggled so much this past year. With the state making all Pennsylvanians eligible for vaccine April 19, we look forward to watching the task force’s great progress continue.
Cheer: The Rural Arts Collaborative through the Fayette County Cultural Trust is about to expand into Greene County, thanks to $95,000 in grants. The RAC initiative was created to infuse a diverse arts education approach into existing curriculum, enhance social and cognitive learning for students, and contribute to sustained partnerships among educators, artists and students in schools experiencing cutbacks or entire elimination of their arts programs. The program includes an artist residency for a full semester or a full year at a school. At the end of the residency, students produce a public art piece, performance or video to create some lasting form of art. Education in the arts is incredibly important, providing numerous ways to creatively flex brain muscles. We hope students and teachers take advantage of the opportunities that are offered.
Cheer: The Waynesburg Central wrestling team won the PIAA Class 3A Team Tournament in dominating fashion. The Raiders, coached by Joe Throckmorton, romped over Erie Prep in the quarterfinals, 54-12, stomped Williamsport, 50-13, in the semifinals, then put a 42-3 drubbing on previously unbeaten Central Dauphin in the championship match. Colton Stoneking recorded the only pin for Waynesburg. Luca Augustine rolled to a technical fall, Wyatt Henson and Rocco Welsh both won by major decision, and Cole Homet, Mac Church, Ryan Howard, Ky Szewczyk, Joe Simon, Zander Phaturos, Noah Tustin and Nate Stephenson each won by decision. The Raiders lost in last year’s team state final, but this year claimed both the team title at the PIAA individual wrestling championships and the PIAA team tournament.
Cheer: While lawmakers in some states are working diligently to try to limit voters’ access to the polls, Kentucky has gone in the opposite direction. This week, the Bluegrass State’s General Assembly approved a measure that would, among other things, put three days of early voting in place, allow voters to “cure” absentee ballots if there is a problem with them, and set up voting centers in counties where voters of any precinct can go cast ballots. The Kentucky Legislature approved the bill with the support of both Democrats and Republicans. Other states should adopt similar measures, rather than putting in place ridiculous and callous provisions like not allowing voters who are standing in long lines access to food and water.
