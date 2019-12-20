Cheers to the Greene County Career and Technical Center, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of its annual Christmas buffet. To celebrate the milestone, which took place on Dec. 13, multiple alumni returned to the kitchen to work with the culinary students, including Steven Lenhoff, a Mather native who graduated in 2001 and went on to study culinary arts at The Culinary Institute of America in New York. Chef Jeff Cecil, with Sullivan University, worked with students again this year along with Executive Chef Oliver Beckert from Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.
Cheers to all of the area’s high school student-athletes who worked hard in the classroom and at their particular sports to earn a chance to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.
Cheers to the winter maintenance road crews, both state and municipal, for starting off the winter season strong. While we here in western Pennsylvania haven’t experienced a lot of snowy conditions yet this season as the first day of the winter solstice is just one day away, we have had several occasions that Old Man Winter has warned about what’s to come, and the local crews were on top of it each and every time. We know it’s not an easy job, and sometimes especially where we live it can be a daunting one, but hopefully this is a sign that we can expect safe, passable roads in a timely manner into the new year.
Jeers to those who can’t bear to leave a text message unanswered or a Facebook message unchecked while they’re behind the wheel, in violation of the state’s distracted driving laws. We can’t imagine anyone thinks checking their phone while operating a vehicle is safe, and yet crashes related to this practice are on the rise, according to legislation recently introduced in the state House. A texting-while-driving fine is $50 in Pennsylvania, but the bill looks to increase fines to up to $800 for third and subsequent offenses. The bill also has a provision to tack points on frequent offenders’ licenses, and impose a 90-day suspension of driving privileges. The proposal is currently before the Transportation Committee, but we are hopeful it moves forward and makes it to law quickly. Perhaps increased penalties will detach some people from their phones — at least while they are behind the wheel.
Cheers to Jason Mamoa for taking the time visit with Kim Zalac, who is a huge fan of the actor. Momoa was in Fayette County last week to film the Netflix feature thriller, “Sweet Girl.” Zalac, the owner of Rinnie’s Place in Perryopolis, said “It was a great experience. It really, really was.” Momoa invited Zalac into his Instagram video in which he teased her playfully about the price listed for breakfast, which didn’t include a decimal point in $399.
