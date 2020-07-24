Cheers to Bentworth’s Ryan Miller, who offset some of the disappointment of having his senior track & field season cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic by being the annual winner of the automobile giveaway at the Herald-Standard Elite Scholar-Athlete event sponsored and hosted by Tri-Star Nissan in Uniontown recently. Cheers also to all of the 46 scholar-athletes chosen as finalists by their high schools for the event. Six were randomly chosen for an opportunity to select a key with the hopes that it would start the car, thus signalling them as the grand prize winner of a new Nissan Sentra. Miller’s key was the one that made the engine roar to life, marking the second year in a row that a Bentworth student won the automobile giveaway, following Justin Kisner in 2019. Miller was a distance runner on the Bearcats track team and would have been a four-year letterman.
Cheers to law enforcement agencies who have been working diligently, and working together, to combat criminal activity in Greene County. The county sheriff’s department reported that they assisted Cumberland Township Police and a State Constable in apprehending three wanted suspects in the Carmichaels area earlier this month, which resulted in officers confiscating drug paraphernalia and a variety of narcotics. The sheriff’s office also assisted Waynesburg Borough Police with the service of a felony arrest warrant, and during the course of the search officers located multiple drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamines and materials for producing meth. Greene County Regional Police also assisted in the case. We commend the law enforcement agencies for assisting each other in apprehending suspects, getting drugs off the streets and keeping residents safe.
Cheers to California University of Pennsylvania which has joined a fledgling program called the ReUp Network that allows students to finish a degree at any of the other institutions participating in the endeavor. About 40% of students who enroll in a four-year college never complete a degree, leaving many with debt and no credential to show for their efforts. Some other school who have joined the program include Eastern Michigan University, the University of Idaho and the University of Tennessee, as well as Clairion University, which is part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Students who strive to complete their degrees will be doing themselves, and our overall economy, a great service.
Cheers to all those memorializing the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis since his death last week at the age of 80, and deservedly so. A man of unmatched integrity and decency, Lewis spent his younger years fighting alongside Martin Luther King Jr. for Black Americans to have basic rights – the right to vote, the right to be peacefully served in a restaurant, the right to not be excluded from hotels or hospitals, the right to vote – and later served a long and fruitful 33 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s richly ironic that Lewis departed at a moment when many Americans are engaged in misbegotten battles over having to temporarily don masks during a pandemic, believing that doing so somehow infringes on their “rights.” Lewis demonstrated courage and forbearance throughout his life. The anti-maskers are demonstrating pettiness and petulance.
