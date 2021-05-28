Cheers: This year, it’s a breath of fresh air to see high school and college graduation announcements rolling in noting they will be celebrated traditionally. These events are big deals for our seniors, marking the start of a new chapter in their lives. The introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine has made this possible. Pennsylvania residents are gearing up for the removal of some many of the restrictions associated with the pandemic, and by June 28 the mask mandates will be lifted too. The mandates will disappear even sooner if 70% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. On Thursday, 52.7% were fully vaccinated and 57.3% had received a first dose. Experts have suggested the state will meet the 70% mark by mid- to-late June. We’re so close. Unlike those early days when people spent hours online or on the phone searching for a shot, vaccine is now readily available. Now is the time to go and get the shot so residents across the state can move to that final phase of returning to normal.
Cheers: Many businesses, individuals and entities generously provided donations to help ensure that the 2021 Greene County Summer Day Camp would be 100% free for registered youths. Earlier this year, Greene County commissioners said that due to the county’s current financial situation there was most likely going to be a fee charged to youths attending this year’s day camp, which in years past had been free of charge. Since that announcement, however, the county has received substantial donations from various entities that has allowed day campers to attend free of charge. In addition, the day camp traditionally offered a discount for day campers to use the three county pools, but a significant donation will cover those fees as well. We commend all of the donors for their generosity and support, and for exemplifying true community spirit in their efforts to help make the day camp free for youths.
Jeers: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot chose to mark the second anniversary of her inauguration in a strange and counterproductive way – she told members of the Windy City’s media she would be giving interviews only to reporters of color. Lightfoot believes that the Chicago press corps is too white and too male, and it is more than her right to state that and believe that should change. But Lightfoot is the mayor for all Chicagoans, no matter their color, and no public official should be able to pick and choose who covers them. Florence Chee, director of the Center for Digital Ethics at Loyola University in Chicago, told The Washington Post, “There’s lots of ways to be anti-racist, but this isn’t it. It goes back to tokenism and putting people of color in an awkward position by focusing the topic at hand on them rather than the government.”
Cheers: One day there are going to be reams of academic studies about COVID-19 and the time we’re living through. Decades from now, scholars are certain to be exploring the effectiveness of the lotteries that have been established in Ohio, New York and Maryland that are open to residents who have been vaccinated. In Ohio, some lawmakers are agitated that $5 million is flowing out of state coffers for five $1 million prizes, and you can understand why they would be perturbed – it was only just weeks ago that people were clamoring to get shots in their arms. But early indications seem to show that the lottery has been effective in getting the vaccine-reluctant into pharmacies and clinics. After Gov. Mike DeWine announced the “Vax-a-Million” program, the number of Ohioans getting the first shot went up even as the national numbers stayed flat. If the $5 million Ohio is spending brings more people in to get shots, and saves millions of dollars in health care costs and lost productivity, then it will have been money very well spent.
Cheers: It was announced this week that the requirement to search for work will be reinstated for Pennsylvanians receiving unemployment benefits. As an indication of COVID-19’s continuing retreat, it’s clearly good news. And many business leaders applauded the development, saying that more-generous-than-usual benefits were keeping workers on the sidelines who would otherwise be in the workforce. But Jeff Kotula, who leads the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, pointed out that some of the workers who have not yet returned could be holding off over genuine health concerns, since the pandemic is not yet over, and some have moved along to companies like Amazon or Target. Kotula said, “All these large companies are in direct competition for workers with our local businesses, which further tightens the labor market in our area.” Kotula should be credited for offering this nuanced perspective on a complex problem.
