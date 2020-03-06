Cheers to the Laurel Highlands boys basketball team for its thrilling ride to the program’s first WPIAL championship since 1968. The eighth-seeded Mustangs came out on top in four nail-biters in the district tournament, defeating No. 9 Hampton, 52-46, top-seeded Penn Hills, 62-60, No. 4 Thomas Jefferson, 44-42, and, finally, No. 3 and two-time defending champion Mars, 52-51, in the championship game at Petersen Events Center on Saturday. Credit also goes to the tremendous following the team drew, not only from its own fans but also from supporters across Fayette County.
Cheers to the vast amount of scholarships that are being offered in the area to help high school students find the right path for them after graduation. There are scholarship opportunities available based on a variety of reasons, such as grades, achievements, interests, special needs and more. Eligibility criteria vary for each scholarship, so be sure to carefully review specific guidelines. Most scholarship applications can be completed and submitted online. Some of these scholarship opportunities can be found at http://www.cffayettepa.org/scholarships/ and http://www.cfgcpa.org/post-secondary-scholarships.
Cheers to having more daylight starting this weekend. Daylight saving time officially begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday when we “spring forward” an hour. While many grumble at the thought of losing an hour of sleep, let’s relish in the fact that the days seem longer, and we are often more productive with the extra sunlight. There are additional benefits such as using less energy when lights don’t have to be on as long. More daylight hours may even contribute to less accidents on area roadways as people are not driving as much in the dark. But perhaps best of all, Daylight saving time signals that warmer weather, fresh blooms and the season of rebirth and a new start is not far away.
Cheers to Genesis House Ministries and its founders, the Revs. Terry and Rhonda Sanders, for the tireless work they do shining a light on addiction and offering a hand up to those who need it. The Genesis House program, founded about seven years ago, is a faith-based halfway house that assists men who are transitioning from prison back into the community. The program was recently licensed by the state, which could open up more funding to aid so many who need it. During a recent gala celebration for Genesis House, Terry Sanders reminded those present that help is available. The work he and his wife do on behalf of those looking for that help is a special calling and deserves continued support from our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.