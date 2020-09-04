Jeers to Gov. Wolf and his guidance for fans attending high school sporting events. Limits of 250 for outdoor contests and 25 for indoor matches will do nothing more than cause confusion and anger for those attempting to attend. The totals would include players, coaches and staff, officials, cheerleaders, bands, and essential personnel (security, medical staffs, etc.). In many cases those people alone would exceed the 250 outdoor limit before any fans (most importantly, parents) would even be considered, and the 25 indoor limit is on the verge of being ridiculous (12 players on the court with four reserves for each team plus two coaches, two officials and one official scorekeeper adds up to 25). Those designated limits put school districts in a very difficult situation. Two better choices on their behalf would be to either allow no fans at all, or allow each school to set its own rules on attending games. The latter choice could be a reality if a bill that recently passed in the Pa. House of Representatives can also pass through the state Senate next week.
Cheers to the local residents who are assisting in the coordination of the “Save Our Children” event scheduled to be held on Sunday, Sept. 6 on the Greene County Courthouse steps from 3 to 6 p.m. The movement has taken the nation by storm, with protests being held across the U.S. to raise awareness about child sex trafficking and pedophilia. Masontown resident Samantha Arrington, a strong advocate of the initiative, said she encourages all residents to attend the peaceful protest, which will comprise of participants holding signs and speaking out against what she calls “the real pandemic,” global child sex trafficking. We commend those who are committed to raising awareness and education about sex trafficking and pedophilia, and we encourage everyone to do their part in addressing and tackling these despicable and deplorable issues.
Cheers to the memorial erected at the Fayette County Cemetery to honor longtime chief deputy coroner Roger Victor. For many years, Victor dedicated his time to maintaining the cemetery and ensuring that those who did not have a final resting place were taken care of. His daughter, Samantha Whoolery, spearheaded the effort and quickly learned how many lives her father touched. When she took to social media raise funds for the memorial, donations poured in, coming from the many Victor had helped over the years. She’s still getting requests from people who want to give, and has asked they be given to Marshall’s Monuments in Uniontown, which is now working with her to place markers on the 71 unmarked graves at the cemetery.
