Jeers to 2020 and to COVID-19, and Cheers to a New Year.
This past year was unforgettable for all of the wrong reasons, most notably all of the havoc wreaked upon our nation, and indeed the entire world, by the terrible virus and ensuing pandemic that resulted in fear, panic, hostility, sickness and deaths, economic collapse, insurmountable strains on the medical profession, loss of faith in our leaders and so much more.
This year was also a time when our society became embroiled in massive negativity and hate, when it seemed as if every day was filled with topics that sent so many people to the boiling edge of rage, when division in politics and race relations resulted in the very real possibility of tearing apart our nation from within.
It was a year of anger, confusion, mistrust, fear, hatred, lack of civility and compassion for one another and a great deal of death, and sadness, and even madness.
So, as we finally say goodbye to the year that we thought would never end with a great big JEER, we look ahead to 2021 with a sense of hope ... the hope that maybe the painful experiences of 2020 can be put behind us, and that we may once again remember to be kind to one another, to care for each other, to work hard at uniting ourselves, not continuing to divide.
Here’s to 2021 ... and to hope, and to a better world.
Cheers: The WPIAL decided to hold an open tournament for its boys and girls basketball playoffs this season. Every team can enter the postseason if it so desires, no matter what its record is. The ruling makes sense in the year of the coronavirus as teams that may have games postponed or canceled won’t have to worry about how that affects them in the standings. If all teams opt to play in the tournament it would only add one more round to the postseason schedule. There will be a designated deadline in February at which time teams can assess their situation and decide whether or not to enter the playoffs. The WPIAL also ran a successful open tournament in 1984, although it ended the experiment the following year when it went back to a normal playoff format.
Cheers: Volunteer firefighters are always on call to help in their communities when emergencies hit, and they’ve been called upon frequently over the past few weeks to battle house fires in Fayette and surrounding counties. Our firefighters help save people, their pets and their belongings when flames threaten to wreak havoc. They help calm people in the midst of crisis and ensure their safety. Most volunteer fire fighters hold full-time or part-time jobs outside of their responsibilities as volunteer fire fighters, so they go out of their way to help prevent and extinguish disasters in their communities simply because they want to help. Next time you see a firefighter, let them know how much they’re appreciated.
Cheers: Many organizations in Fayette County provided gifts and meals for families through the holiday season. Fayette County Child and Youth Services and Dr. Ashleigh Grimaldi and her staff provided toys for children, and Honeys Helping Hands handed them out to children in Biererwood Acres on Christmas Eve. They handed out a total of 61 gift bags to the children and served food to 75 families. Cheers, also, to the high schools that handed out dinners to select students and their families, including Brownsville Area High School and Albert Gallatin High School. Brownsville Area High School delivered a total of 18 dinners, each feeding about eight people. Albert Gallatin High School handed out a total of 11 meals, as well as five nonperishable breakfasts and lunches for each family that received a dinner.
