Cheers: Twenty-seven hotspots throughout Fayette County are helping those with spotty or no broadband coverage reliably get online. Using $5.3 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, county officials established a line of hotspots along the Route 40 corridor. During a ceremonial ribbon cutting earlier this week in Gibbon Glade, the commissioners talked about the importance of continuing to increase broadband access in the communities where it’s sorely lacking. The pandemic – and a forced jump to online learning – certainly highlighted access inequities. But as the commissioners also noted, getting reliable coverage in place will also help attract businesses to the area. We hope finances allow them to follow through with their plan ensure all areas of the county have the same ease of access to connectivity.
Cheers: Several donors have recently stepped up to help the Greene County sheriff’s office by providing funding or items used to benefit the office in a variety of ways. Sheriff Marcus Simms said an anonymous donation from a local family helped the office purchase ballistic helmets. This donation of $8,200 paid for all of the full-time deputies to receive a helmet. Simms said these helmets will be used for high-risk arrest warrants, high-risk search warrants, shots-fired calls and active shooter incidents. The office also received donations and assistance from Waynesburg University and Greene County Regional Police for an acquired outfitted vehicle for the office’s new explosives K-9 officer Maugli, an 18-month-year-old Belgian Malinois that was acquired by the office through state funding. We applaud the efforts and generosity of the individuals, agencies and institutions that selflessly provided donations and funding to help the sheriff’s office become even more efficient in its commitment to protecting local residents.
Jeers: Marjorie Taylor Greene, the notorious congresswoman from Georgia who inhabits the loonier reaches of the far right, received quite a bit of blowback after apparently cooking up plans to form an “America First” caucus within the U.S. House of Representatives that would seek to uphold “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” In between calls to severely limit immigration and repeating the tired canard that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the document outlining the group’s views and goals also took the time to call for infrastructure “that reflects the architectural, engineering and aesthetic value that befits the progeny of European architecture.” We have to ask: What is this nonsense? Amid all the issues the country is confronting right now, why would Greene and her fellow travelers even remotely care about architecture?
Cheers: On Wednesday, the governing board of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) gave its preliminary approval to a plan that would merge the administrative and academic functions of California University of Pennsylvania with Clarion and Edinboro universities. Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities in the center of the state would be similarly merged if final approval is given by the board in July. The mergers appear to be a necessity, given shifts in the higher education landscape, a substantial drop in enrollment over the last decade and the unlikelihood that enrollment will tick up anytime soon. The preliminary approval period allows for a 60-day public comment period, and that means proponents and opponents need to weigh in while they still have the chance.
