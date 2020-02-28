Cheers to all the folks born on Feb. 29 who get to celebrate their birth date tomorrow! Every four years, we have a “leap day,” which is our way of keeping the calendar consistent with the Earth’s movement around the sun by adding an extra day in the second month of the year. Per our calendar, we have 365 days in a year, but it actually takes the Earth a bit more than that to completely orbit the sun. After a while, that extra time could throw the calendar completely off, hence the extra day every four years. While some may view being born on Feb. 29 as a bummer, we are sure most rejoice in having been born on such a unique day. Happy birthday to all Feb. 29ers.
Jeers to the increased percentage of nearsighted youth in America. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the number of children needing glasses in the 1970s hovered around 20%. Now, that number has doubled with the biggest increase coming in children ages four to 12. The World Health Organization estimated half of the world may be nearsighted by 2050. What’s alarming is that 15% of myopia, or nearsightedness, cases lead to complications like retinal detachment, glaucoma and other sight-threatening issues. “At its heart it is a mismatch between the length of the eyeball (often very long in myopes) and the optical power of the eye,” said Dr. Deval Paranjpe, cornea and external disease specialist with Allegheny Ophthalmic and Orbital Associates and an ophthalmologist with Allegheny Health Network. “There may be genetic factors, but environmental factors are also increasingly thought to play a role.” Paranjpe called the explosion of smartphones, tablets and other technology with digital screens an obvious factor.
Cheers to the Laurel Highlands and Belle Vernon boys and the Southmoreland and West Greene girls basketball teams. All four area squads earned a trip to the Petersen Events Center to play for a WPIAL championship. It’s the third straight appearance in the final for the Lady Pioneers, while it’s the Leopards’ and Mustangs’ first time since 1978 and 1972, respectively. The Lady Scotties will be playing for a district title for the first time ever.
Jeers to the vandals who used spray paint to tag several rocks on the Ferncliff side of the main falls at Ohiopyle over the weekend. The state park’s breathtaking beauty attracts visitors from across the country and around the globe, including some who apparently don’t have much respect for Mother Nature. While that was certainly a blow, we’d be remiss if we didn’t enthusiastically Cheer those who came forward to begin the process of removing the graffiti. Park Manager Ken Bisbee said about 90% of the spray paint was removed this week with water and scrub brushes. The remaining paint will have to be removed using products that don’t harm protected species in the area. Anyone who may be able to identify those responsible are asked to call the park office at 724-329-8591.
