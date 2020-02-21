Cheers to parishioners from churches around Fayette County who recently came together for a night of worship together at Uniontown’s State Theatre Center for the Arts. Officials noted the reason for the gathering was to “announce unity among our churches and a commitment to work together to see blessed and greater days for Fayette County.’’ Joining together for the event were pastors from 13 different churches and denominations along with more than 450 people. The event should serve as a lesson to all that despite differences in beliefs and how people may live their lives, folks can still come together with a respect for one another.
Cheers to Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence and Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels for winning WPIAL Class AA gold this Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School. Lawrence became the 29th four-time District 7 Champion, while Michaels is the first Warrior wrestler to win two WPIAL titles. The senior duo seeks a berth into the state tournament when they compete today and Saturday in the Southwest Regional Wrestling Tournament at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Cheers to the Brownsville Historical Society for making plans to turn a long-vacant home into an archives and welcome center for the borough. Located on Front Street about 200 feet from the historic Nemacolin Castle, the home will become a place for visitors to go to learn more about the borough. Photographs, antiques and documents that can’t be displayed at the society-run Nemacolin Castle will be made available for view there. While the home needs renovations before it can be opened, society members deserve our applause for taking on the project.
Cheers to the state’s AG and Youth Grants Program for awarding $32,490 in grants to help West Greene School District upgrade the its vocational agricultural and STEAM facilities. The funding was part of a total of $500,000 distributed to 55 projects statewide designed to promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. At West Greene, the grant is going to provide a better learning environment for the 50-plus student-members of the school’s chapter of the National FFA Organization (formerly known as Future Farmers of America), as well as other students enrolled in vocational agricultural courses at the school. Part of the same project, the district is renovating a portion of its campus near Rogersville into a center for STEAM education. In total the project, which is expected to be bid out for construction this month, carries a price tag in the $2-3 million range, said superintendent Brian Jackson, and is anticipated to be completed and ready for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Cheers to Sheyann Watson for winning the gold medal last Thursday at the WPIAL Individual Rifle Championship. The West Greene senior was the only competitor to shoot a perfect score of 200-10x.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.