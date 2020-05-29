Cheers to state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, for taking the time to call us and explain his position on social distancing. In his commentary last week, he mentioned how some experts felt long periods of social isolation are harmful to people. We were critical of this thinking in a jeer last Friday. Warner pointed out that while he agrees that social isolation can be detrimental, he believes that social distancing was and still is a very important part of controlling the spread of COVID-19. We still do not agree with the tone of his commentary, but we’re glad he both continues to support social distancing efforts and that he picked up the phone to call and explain that. It’s not often that a legislator reaches out to discuss a position we’ve taken in an opinion piece. Although he disagreed with our jeer, Warner professionally conveyed his concerns and asked that we clarify his stance. In a time where many use social media to express their thoughts, it was nice to have an actual conversation.
Cheers to the news that Greene County will be permitted to open up two pools and also hold a modified version of its annual day camp this summer. Area youths desperately need recreational activities to keep them busy throughout the season, and we trust that the commissioners, recreation employees and those hired as lifeguards and other seasonal staff will comply with guidelines and make sure that the safety and well-being of those who visit the pools and attend the day camp will be a top priority.
Cheers to Payton Wright of Jefferson-Morgan, Elizabeth Trump of Beth-Center, Kylie Sinn of Carmichaels and Lucas Garber of Waynesburg Central for being among the Student-Athlete award winners for 2020 chosen by the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Washington-Greene County Chapter. Although the chapter’s annual banquet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, each of the four local athletes will still receive a monetary award and a certificate of accomplishment and are featured on the chapter’s website at www.wash-greenesportshall.org.
Cheers to local Girl Scout troops who turned an abrupt stop in their annual cookie sales into a way to help the community. Scouts donated about 1,500 extra boxes of their delicious cookies to personal care homes, agencies, medical facilities, fire or ambulance services and police. One Brownsville troop made a donation to Fayette County Community Action Agency, which distributed the treats to clients in a home-bound meal program. Troop leaders use the annual cookie sales program to teach young scouts about putting together a plan, running a business and setting goals. This year, we’d imagine the scouts learned even more about how good it feels to give.
