Cheers to the Waynesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793, located at 445 E. Lincoln St., which, on February 15, which will host its third annual Valentine’s Day Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m.This event gives veterans and their significant others, as well as the general public, an opportunity to enjoy an evening of food and fellowship. Menu options will include steak bites or chicken Lombardy, red roasted potatoes or wild rice, green beans, salad and either chocolate cake or cheesecake for dessert. A cash bar will also be available. Cost of each meal is $15 plus tax. You can also add a skewer of grilled shrimp for $5. Since only 72 spaces are available, you will need to make reservations in advance. Four slots are available for dining, including 6:00, 6:30, 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. To make reservations, call 724-627-3720.
Jeers to the Iowa caucus voter who wanted a re-do after learning Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is gay. In an exchange videoed and widely circulated on social media, the woman seems genuinely shocked to learn of Buttigieg’s sexual orientation, which has been no tightly held secret during his campaign. “Well then,” she said, “I don’t want anybody like that in the White House.” It was disheartening to realize that sexual orientation was the sole reason for her to withdraw support of a candidate whose beliefs she had supported seconds before. If there’s one upside to the exchange, it’s the way the precinct captain handled it. With patience, she asked the voter to “dig deep inside” and consider if factors like gender or sexual orientation are reasons to abandon support, and she explained that she believes that “love is love.” That didn’t sway the voter. She took her vote back and re-cast it for another candidate.
Cheers to all the recipients who received grants during a recent presentation by the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau (LHVB). Historic sites, tourism attractions and area volunteer fire departments were among the recipients of more than $470,000 who plan to use the grants in an array of ways to serve those who live and visit our area — from planning to purchase new rescue equipment to implementing a marketing campaign to attract more visitors. The annual tourism grant program is funded by revenues generated by the room tax on hotels in Fayette County. The awards are administered by the LHVB and the county commissioners. We are anxiously awaiting all the many additions and improvements it will bring to our county.
Cheers to the Waynesburg Central wrestling team for claiming its first WPIAL title in 31 years with a 33-30 victory over Seneca Valley in the Class AAA Team Tournament held at Norwin High School on Saturday. Waynesburg trailed by three points heading into the final bout at 170 but freshman Eli Makel’s pin gave his team the points it needed to claim the victory, which propelled the Raiders into the PIAA Team Tournament being held this weekend.
