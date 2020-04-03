Cheers to Ben McMillen, owner of McMillen Photography studio in Waynesburg, and the volunteers in Greene County who are spending their time sewing together 100% cotton masks to give free to those who are most at risk for the coronavirus, including anyone still working with the public such as grocery stores, first responders, anyone over 60 years of age, anyone working in the medical field and anyone with compromised immune systems.
Cheers to Dr. Scott Tracy, an area private practice psychotherapist and an assistant professor of counseling at Kutztown University, who offered his time on social media this week to talk about the stressful situation we are all feeling with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the live broadcast, which is hosted on the Fayette EMS Facebook page, Tracy addressed some of the anxiety-inducing issues the current situation is causing and provided some sound advice of how to manage stress and anxiety, especially in children. Tracy also answered specific questions from viewers of the live broadcast. The event is yet another example of how our community comes together during these troubling times to help comfort one another.
Jeers to all the people around the United States not thinking of others and practicing social distancing when getting out for some exercise or simply to grab some fresh air. Everyone has seen the videos and photos of packed beaches and congregations of people worshiping. Locally, a ride through Ohiopyle State Park on a recent nice day revealed more than a hundred people stuffed into parking lots. Streams of people exercised and hiked on the GAP and the trails along the Youghiogheny River, ignoring the six feet of safe space. Please, be smart and plan your activities where keeping others at a distance is easy and human interaction is at a bare minimum or zero, for that matter. You could be saving someone’s life or even your own.
Cheers to Connellsville Area High School graduate Kyle Martin for implementing social distancing workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin, who graduated in 2004 and was an all-state wrestler for the Falcons, is currently the under-16 director for Pennsylvania wrestling and developed at-home workouts so his wrestlers can continue to stay in shape while also working on their technique. Martin has insisted that his grapplers embrace this adversity rather than sit back and take it easy while all practices and competitions have come to a halt.
Jeers to those who want to politicize the novel coronavirus outbreak – and there are many on all sides. This is a time in which we all must rally together and be totally united in our efforts to keep one another safe, no matter the designation on a voter registration card. COVID-19 does not distinguish between political parties when it infects, and no politician should use it as a way to rally support for their political beliefs.
