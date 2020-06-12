Cheers to the event coordinators of the Rain Day Festival in Waynesburg for working diligently to present a unique, modified and virtual version of this year’s event in light of COVID-19. Rain Day is a huge and important part of Greene County’s folklore, a festival that celebrates the extraordinary fact that it typically rains in Waynesburg on July 29. In fact, it has rained on that day 115 out of the past 146 years. Rain Day is greatly anticipated each year by Greene County residents, so there was much concern that it might be canceled this year due to the virus. However, the Special Events Commission decided to continue the tradition by offering live streaming music performances and still holding a number of traditional Rain Day themed contests, a fireworks display and much more — all while practicing social distancing and adhering to safety guidelines. We commend the festival organizers for creatively continuing a storied local tradition while understanding and respecting the severity of COVID-19 and recognizing the importance of maintaining the safety and well-being of area residents.
Cheers to the high voter turnout in last week’s primary, despite it having been moved back one month and with a pandemic still unfolding. Certainly much of the turnout numbers were driven by mail-in balloting, which the commonwealth deployed for the first time in this election. The only downside of mail-in voting, however, is the protracted amount of time it takes to count the ballots. Workers in county elections office were given the unenviable task of counting thousands of ballots. If the primary served as a dry run for November’s election, it should be apparent that county offices throughout the state will need more resources to count mail-in ballots five months from now, when the turnout is expected to be even higher.
Cheers to continued steps toward normalcy. Moving to green last week felt like a weight was lifted for so many – especially for those businesses that were shuttered or forced to limit hours or services. We hope everyone is continuing to listen to advice about masking and social distancing as customers get back to the salon or into restaurants, both of which took big financial hits over the past three months. Health experts have said continued precautions will be key to keeping the virus from spreading. The number of cases in both Fayette and Greene have remained low. Hopefully continued safeguards will keep it that way as we transition back into our regular lives.
Cheers to the recently formed Western Pennsylvania Baseball League. With high school seniors having their varsity and American Legion baseball seasons cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the independent league was formed so those and other high school baseball players in the area would have a chance to play some sort of organized baseball in the spring/summer of 2020. The 20-team league will include several local squads, including Smithfield-Fairchance (Albert Gallatin players), Mon City Rams (Ringgold players) and Frazier (Frazier players along with some from Connellsville and other schools) as well as teams from the Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward areas. Social-distancing practices will be in place and the season is tentatively set to start on June 17 and run through July 24, with a tournament to be held at Wild Things Park to follow.
