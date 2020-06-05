Cheers to going green! Fayette and Greene were among several counties that transitioned into the top reopening phase at midnight today. While it doesn’t mean a no-holds-barred return to normal life, it is a giant step in the right direction for both residents and business owners. Patrons will be allowed to dine in at restaurants or have a drink at their favorite bar. They’ll be allowed to go back to the gym, and those who like to gamble will be able to again go to the casino. Yes, there will still be some restrictions related to capacity, masking and social distancing. However, being able to get back to those activities will help many restore some of the sense of normalcy that was lost these past few months.
Cheers to the Greene County Fair Board for making the difficult but smart decision to cancel the 2020 Greene County Fair due to COVID-19 concerns. We believe the fair board worked diligently to examine all possibilities in continuing the annual tradition this year, but due to rigid guidelines and restrictions resulting from the coronavirus the board decided that it would not be financially feasible to hold it. While we (and the fair board) sympathize with the many 4-H and FFA members who have worked so hard in the hopes of being able to show and sell their animals at this year’s fair, we agree with the fair board’s assertion that the health, safety and well being of residents is of the utmost importance.
Cheers to Rachel Rohanna for shooting a 5-under-par 67 in Wednesday’s first round of the CoBank Colorado Women’s Open in Denver. (The second round was too late for deadline). Also cheers to Rohanna and the number of volunteers, including Carmichaels golf team members Remmey and Delaney Lohr, for hosting a golf clinic at Rohanna’s Golf Course, sponsored by First Federal of Greene County, on May 28 for over 50 junior golfers.
Cheers to Penn State Fayette, the Eberly Campus for finding a way to continue to feed it’s students through its food pantry service. The pantry became essential for some students during the pandemic. Last month, the campus held its first contactless, drive-thru food pantry service, placing prepared boxes of donations in students’ trunks. In an article published in Thursday’s Herald-Standard, Amanda Collins, campus mental health counselor and manager of the food pantry said “The food pantry ensures that our students do not have to worry about when their next meal may be. This will continue to help our students be successful.”
