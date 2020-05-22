Jeers to state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, for his partisan criticism of Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic. In his commentary published in Thursday’s edition, Warner gives a laundry list of apparent missteps by Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, including a few half-truths and even a suggestion that social distancing is a bad thing. While Warner does, however, give a veiled acknowledgement that “there is no guidebook” to help us through this pandemic, that too is merely another partisan attempt to distort the fact that an actual guidebook was largely ignored by our federal government. During this unprecedented crisis, we think Rep. Warner’s time would be better spent praising our local heroes and preaching safety instead of spewing negativity and pointing fingers. Too often our legislators waste valuable time arguing the cause of the problem when they should be working together across party lines to solve it.
Cheers to our local drive-ins including the Skyview Drive-in in Carmichaels for not only reopening its screens the same day that Gov. Wolf moved Greene and Fayette counties to “Yellow” status, but adhering to state and CDC guidelines that enable patrons to enjoy a night at the movies while remaining safe. Skyline drive-in has taken every precaution necessary to practice safety and social distancing, from having customers and employees wear masks and parking vehicles farther apart to installing a safe plan to present customers with concessions — all while allowing those in attendance to enjoy two movies in the comfort of their own vehicles. We hope that more Fayette and Greene residents take the opportunity to go to our local drive-ins and appreciate that our area is very fortunate to have an operating drive-in, one that cheerfully provides an entertaining escape.
Cheers to all the runners who competed virtually in the 2020 Pittsburgh Marathon, Half-Marathon and other races that were to be held on May 3. Local runners among those who opted to run the marathon or half-marathon virtually included Jamie Brooks. Amanda Huey (and her son in a stroller), Lori Rodeheaver, Angie, Violet and Dale Kern, Matt Ptacek, Sam and Cassie Beucher, Shawn Nicholson, Paige Visocky, Jenny Gruver and Cristi Work. Also kudos for the Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus organizing a virtual 5K/10K run over the Memorial Day weekend.
