Cheers to a partial reopening. As of midnight, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties were among those moved to the so-called yellow zone. That means many of our formerly shuttered non-life-sustaining businesses are able to open their doors today. This is great news for them. It also means that some of our area churches, agencies and organizations that weren’t open to see people in person are putting plans in place to be able to do so. This partial reopening is by no means an all-clear. The coronavirus hasn’t magically disappeared, and we still must be cautious. But, moving closer to normal should be a beacon of hope for each of us. If we remain vigilant and continue to make small sacrifices, we can get to green, fully reopening all of our businesses. Stay strong. We’re going to get there.
Cheers to the organizers of the “Dashing in Greene County” initiative recently started by Chantal Fisher of Carmichaels. The goal of the initiative is for volunteers to drop off baskets or gift bags containing comfort items to people who leave their own address or loved one’s addresses on the “Dashing” Facebook page. The initiative is a positive community outreach that is growing by the day. We commend those involved with “Dashing in Greene County “ for bringing hope and kindness during the ongoing pandemic.
Cheers to Uniontown graduate Ben Wilson for showing great perseverance in making it onto the Penn State University football team. The versatile 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete took part in varsity football, basketball, track & field and even swimming for the Red Raiders. He went on to be a multi-sport star at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, playing basketball for coach Mookie John while also participating in cross country, track & field and baseball. He briefly transferred to Fairmont State before switching back to Penn State Fayette, and eventually moved to the main campus. After multiple tryouts and hard work in the classroom, Wilson finally made the Nittany Lions as a walk-on and traveled with the team as a wide receiver/special teams player to the 2019 Cotton Bowl in December. While his chance to play in the Blue-White Game was wiped out by the coronavirus this spring, he is on the Penn State football roster for the 2020 season as a fifth-year senior.
Cheers to the the Community Foundation of Fayette County for their Front Line Mask Initiative. The program donates three-ply face masks to first response organizations, health care organizations and human service agencies in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. Those who wish to ask for masks can complete the Front Line Mask Initiative Request Form at www.cffayettepa.org. Tax deductible donations can also be made to the Front Line Mask Initiative online at the CFFC website.
