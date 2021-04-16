Cheer: Albert Gallatin senior Nate English has advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA boys tennis championships. English, better known for being a four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer for the Colonials basketball team, hadn’t played competitive tennis since he was 12 years old. Since then he had only played occasionally with friends. However, when basketball season ended last month he decided to pick his racket up again and compete in boys tennis in the spring season. In the Section 1-AAA tournament at Franklin Regional last week, English, the No. 6 seed, defeated No. 11 Alex Turowski of Penn-Trafford, 10-3, No. 3 seed Shrey Ramesh of Franklin Regional, 10-2, and No. 2 seed Dominic Robinson of Latrobe, 6-2, 6-3, before falling in the final to top-seeded Anup Nadesan of Franklin Regional. The runner-up finish qualified him for the WPIAL finals.
Cheer: Kinetic by Windstream announced earlier this week two new projects to bring gigabit speeds through broadband expansion in Greene County. Through a partnership with the county, Kinetic built fiber to 7,300 homes in Bobtown, Carmichaels, Greensboro, Jefferson, Mount Morris and Waynesburg. Most of these customers previously had access to less than 25 Mbps speeds. Gigabit speed will mean no slowdowns or buffering when accessing the internet for work from home, virtual school or streaming entertainment. The project is made possible by use of CARES Act funding awarded through Greene County commissioners, coupled with capital from Kinetic. This initiative will address the serious issue of broadband availability in the area, and we hope that more local broadband expansion is on tap for the future. And we recognize our officials for working diligently to tackle this issue.
Cheer: Fayette County is nearly ready to launch its Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, which uses community volunteers to assist children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. Volunteers undergo an intensive training that equips them to become the voice for the child they’re assigned throughout that child’s dependency cases. The CASA volunteer supports the child throughout the process, voicing his or her needs to a judge. County officials began work to bring the CASA program to Fayette last year. A board of directors and program director is now in place, and the launch of the program will be in the coming months. Anyone interested in volunteering for the program can visit visit www.casafayette.org.
Cheer: There are exceptions, but most political memoirs are pretty pedestrian, full of after-the-fact justifications and legacy burnishing. But kudos should go to former U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner for writing a memoir that, according to reviews, is unusually blunt and entertaining. The Ohio Republican goes after members of his party in “On the House,” denouncing former President Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Boehner also praises current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her skill at holding her party together, wishing that he had been as successful with his caucus, and says that Barack Obama could come off as being “lecturing and haughty.” He also pours cold water on the whole idea that there is some sort of “deep state” of bureaucrats, intelligence and military officials within the federal government seeking to thwart the will of elected officials, frankly calling it “horses--t” and “delusional.” People who still buy into this misbegotten notion would do well to read Boehner’s book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.