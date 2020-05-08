Cheers to James Guthrie, a Connellsville High School teacher is using his spare time to remind people around his neighborhood to keep the area beautiful by not littering. Guthrie has been picking up litter for his entire life. With schools closed down, James Guthrie said he decided to complete a project that had been in his back of his mind for a while — painting a sign to let people know they love Coolspring and Jumonville, and asking passersby not to litter. The sign was placed in a way that people traveling to Coolspring will see the Coolspring side of the sign and those traveling to Jumonville will see the Jumonville side of the sign. Litter has always been a big problem in our area. We hope drivers heed Guthrie’s advice and hold on to their garbage until they get home and toss it in their can.
Cheers to Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher for completing one of the most outstanding seasons ever by a high school basketball freshman. Gallagher was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Boys Basketball All-State first team in Class 5A last week. Gallagher already had been named the Herald-Standard Player of the Year, was the first freshman ever chosen to the Post-Gazette Fab 5 team, was named first team all-section and helped the Mustangs win the WPIAL championship over Mars at Petersen Events Center with a 24-point performance that included the winning two free throws with 4.8 seconds left. Gallagher has already received basketball scholarship offers from Illinois, Rhode Island and Pitt, along with football offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Michigan, Virginia Tech and William & Mary. We can’t wait to see what he can do for an encore as a sophomore.
Cheers to Susan DeWitt who is dedicated to seeing her daughter and other Brownsville Area High School seniors are honored. Inspired by veterans banners she’s seen in other communities, DeWitt is spearheading a project that will honor seniors with similar banners – hoping to then leave the brackets in place so that the community can then use them to honor veterans. One banner with the bracket costs $100, and those who can afford to pay for them have been doing so. But DeWitt said each senior will be recognized with a double-sided photo banner, regardless of whether their family can pay for it. To ensure that, she started a GoFundMe to help support the project. The family of any BASD senior can reach DeWitt at 724-322-7330 to talk about the initiative. To donate to the GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/brownsville-area-senior-banners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.