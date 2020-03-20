Cheers to Brownsville Area High School English teacher Rachael Salvucci who provided a “reality check” opportunity for some students in the district to learn more about money management. Sophomores at the high school were tasked with the mock budgeting exercise to get them career-ready as well as teach them valuable lessons about what adult life is like managing finances. Before the exercise began, students first determined what lifestyle options they would want, then researched jobs that could support those options along with other factors, such as family size, credit scores and cost of living. These lessons are extremely important to learn before students enter into adulthood, and we applaud Salvucci and the school district for providing them.
Cheers to the school district administrations for planning meals for students to take while there are no in-person classes, so they can have lunches they would have normally received at school every day. Cheers also to those who spend the time to make those meals during this time.
Cheers to the Ringgold hockey team for advancing to the PIHL Class B Division game with its 6-5 overtime victory over rival Elizabeth Forward on March 9 at the RMU Island Sports Center. Nathan Boulanger scored the game-winning goal in the first minute of overtime. Ringgold was scheduled to defend its PIHL title against Carrick on March 17 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, but all playoffs games were suspended due to concerns around the COVID-19 virus.
Jeers to the multitude of spring breakers shown partying it up on beaches and in public places on a multitude of television news reports. Those interviewed seemed unphased by the gravity of what’s happening as they told reporters they were out because they weren’t worried about contracting the novel coronavirus. As the ones who are more likely to have complications if they test positive for COVID-19, the parents and grandparents of those students ought to give them an earful. In case any of our younger readers missed the memo, the virus is highly contagious and potentially life threatening to our older population and to those who have preexisting health conditions. Don’t be selfish. Stay home.
Cheers to our location in Southwestern Pennsylvania. We are fortunate to live in a place where options for safe, low-density exercise and engagement are all around and easy to access. Nothing relieves the stress of indoor confinement like a few hours of physical activity in fresh air. In our region, that is possible with appealing settings as a bonus.
