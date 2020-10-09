Cheers to the Fayette Chamber of Commerce for moving the annual Uniontown Halloween parade to a virtual format. Drawing more than 5,000 spectators and more than 100 parade units yearly, the parade is always an event to behold downtown. But given concerns about virus spread and street closures for roadwork, organizers decided to take the parade online. Costumed contestants can send photos and videos to the chamber by Oct. 21 to be entered to win prizes. We laud them for considering safety, and hope to see the parade back on next year! For more information on virtual entries, visit fayettechamber.com.
Jeers to those folks who have wished President Donald Trump dead from COVID-19. No matter your political alignment, wishing death on someone, the way some clamored to do as news broke that Trump had been diagnosed with the virus, is just repugnant. Presidential election seasons are always emotionally charged – they’re supposed to be – but to wish anyone dead is cruel and unnecessary. Whether you believe Trump is the best leader we’ve ever had or the worst, he was the one elected to lead us four years ago. Let your feelings about him be heard at the ballot box, not through nasty social media postings.
Cheers to the Mount Pleasant girls tennis team for an undefeated season and winning the Section 1-AA crown. The Lady Vikings finished with a section record of 7-0 and overall mark of 10-0. Mount Pleasant now awaits word on its seeding and opponent for the WPIAL Class AA Team Tennis Championship.
Cheers to the beauty of fall, especially in this area. Pennsylvania is renowned for its brilliant red, purple, orange and yellow leaves. Southwestern Pennsylvanians are fortunate to live in a region where even short drives can transport us to tree-lined roads, resplendent with fall’s beauty. The season of change isn’t terribly long, but it is always a sight to behold – a last hurrah, if you will, before the trees lay barren and winter comes to call.
Cheers and congratulations to Fairchance resident Charles W. Trump Jr. for being named president and CEO of First Federal Savings and Loan Association. Trump has been affiliated with the association for over 20 years, first starting as a loan officer before being named vice president who oversaw deposit operations, marketing and security. He was named executive vice president/secretary in January 2017 and CEO in January 2019. This January, he was appointed to the First Federal of Greene County board of directors and fully assumed the position of president in April. Trump’s co-workers have praised his integrity, compassion and leadership, and we wish him well in his new role.
