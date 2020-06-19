Cheers U.S. Supreme Court for upholding the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The notion that employers would be allowed to fire someone solely based on their sexual orientation or gender identity is hard to fathom, but it was open to debate until the U.S. Supreme Court decisively ruled this week that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does, in fact, protect gays, lesbians and transgender individuals from employment discrimination. Justice Neil Gorsuch, appointed by President Trump, wrote the majority opinion that “an employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex.” Now, it’s time that similar protections are accorded to LGBTQ people in other areas, such as housing.
Cheers to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for unanimously approving a House Bill that will include a measure to rename a Waynesburg bridge in honor and memory of the late Greene County Sheriff Brian Tennant, who passed away last year following a long battle with brain cancer. Tennant was a devoted husband and father of four who truly dedicated his life and career to helping and caring for his community, and the measure to rename the bridge in his honor is greatly deserved. We commend state Rep. Pam Snyder for spearheading a bill to recognize Tennant as well as two men from Fayette County who who will have interchanges renamed in their honor.
Cheers to the HARC Teener League which begins play on Monday. The league presents an opportunity for players on high school teams, such as the highly touted Laurel Highlands squad, to have a chance to show off their talents on the baseball diamond one last time after missing their varsity spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Six teams will play in the league, which is under the direction of Township Supervisor Jason Scott, and will include high school players from Uniontown, Brownsville, Connellsville, California and Frazier as well as LH. The team names are Mustangs, Raiders, Falcons, Brownsville, Trojans and Fayette.
Cheers to the Fayette County Fair board for making the tough, but right decision to cancel this year’s fair. “It’s not a decision we took lightly,” Fayette County Fair Board President Bill Jackson said during the board’s meeting on Monday. He went on to say that with all the restrictions and with the extra precautions, there was too much uncertainty to operate the fair successfully. We understand what a difficult decision this was for the board, especially considering how much time and effort goes into the 4H portion of the fair among others. We are glad that the board took the community’s wellbeing and safety into consideration during these uncertain times and look forward to next year’s fair.
