Cheers: Ryerson Station State Park and its manager, Alan Johnson, are moving forward with the massive and ongoing “Revisioning Ryerson” project, which includes the modernization of campgrounds and the construction of a new aquatics center at park in western Greene County. Johnson recently announced that despite setbacks and temporary shutdowns caused by winter weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the project is on track, and the new pool complex is expected to be completed sometime this summer. That will undoubtedly be enjoyed by any visitors seeking refuge from the warm weather and the pandemic blues. Johnson and construction crews have been working diligently to complete the project that has been years in the making. We also salute the many in- and out-of-county visitors who have continued to travel to Ryerson and use its campgrounds and cottages, and take advantage of the precious resource located in the rural hills of Greene County.
Cheers: Waynesburg Central’s Taylor Shriver and Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak both had record-breaking performances last Saturday in the TSTCA Invitational held at West Mifflin. Shriver topped the meet record – and tied her personal best – when she cleared 12 feet, 9 inches, to win the gold medal in pole vaulting. Pajak finished second in the 3,200-meter run after he shattered the school record by nearly 24 seconds with his time of 9:32.65.
Cheers: A Fayette County task force has made progress identifying the area’s homebound residents who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines will be delivered through a partnership with local EMS providers and WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital. Since the homebound initiative opened a couple weeks ago, 100 people have signed up, and more are being identified daily, according to task force officials. Co-chair Muriel Nuttall said they’re trying to get a comprehensive listing together before EMS providers begin distribution of the free vaccine. Those who wish to register for distribution at home can call the scheduling center at 724-430-3900 or register at www.fayettecountypa.org. The registry has an option to indicate the recipient is homebound. Getting vaccine to all county residents who want it is an important part of a return to a more normal way of life. Kudos to the task force for recognizing that not all who wish to receive vaccine are able to come to one of the many distribution points, and finding a way to help them, too.
Jeers: Times are tough enough without scammers trying to make a quick buck off of those looking for a lifeline. The Better Business Bureau issued a recent warning about scams relating to COVID-19 government relief programs and vaccine efforts. One scam involves the promotion of non-existent funding opportunities and government grants via social media. Victims who try to apply find have found their social media profiles hacked, or personal information from their accounts stolen. Another involves the newly released COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In that one, scammers make contact with people and offer to “help” those who want to apply for the $9,000 payment by registering them for the process. FEMA, however, will not reach out to individuals who have not already applied for assistance. A third scam purports to offer “exclusive rewards” for taking a survey related to vaccines. Those surveys have linked to trial offers asking for banking or credit card information and are not legitimate, the BBB noted. All those scams are a good reminder to be aware and be wary of offers that sound too good to be true. When in doubt, don’t click a link or provide personal information.
