Cheers to the Pennsylvania Department of Health that made one point crystal clear this week: Students returning to classrooms this fall should wear masks for most of the school day. There had been some confusion on whether they could be removed if students were more than 6 feet apart, but the health department is following a recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics that masks stay on. Students over the age of 2 can only opt out if they have a medical or mental health condition. It’s been said before and it bears repeating: The more people wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands, the sooner we’ll all be able to get back to some semblance of normality.
Cheers to Carol Pultorak, owner of Catnip Acres in Waynesburg, and the non-profit agency’s staff and volunteers for working so diligently for many years rescuing hundreds of cats, giving them a loving and cage-free environment and providing spay/neuter and rabies clinics and other medical services for animals at affordable fees for their owners. Pultorak recently announced that due to space constraints and limited volunteer assistance, Catnip Acres’ rescue facility is unfortunately no longer able to take in any more cats, except for emergency situations. There are currently more than 140 cats at the rescue facility that are in need of loving, permanent homes, and the agency has been tirelessly campaigning to encourage residents to adopt them. We commend Pultorak and Catnip Acres for selflessly dedicating so much time and effort in providing great care and compassion to the hundreds of animals they have helped, and we join them in encouraging residents to open their hearts and homes to the animals who are desperately in need of both.
Cheers to Brownsville graduate James Argenti who is entering his 40th season as a high school football coach. Argenti left for Texas after serving as an assistant under Jim Render at Upper St. Clair for two years and has been a head or assistant coach at several different schools in the Dallas area ever since. He is currently in his second season as an assistant at Parish Episcopal Collegiate Prep, a team he helped lead to a state championship last year. Argenti, who was quarterback on Fairmont State’s WIAC title team in 1979, has a career record as a head and assistant coach of 281-162 and has been part of two state championship teams. Several of his players have gone on to star at the NCAA Division-1 level in college and at least eight have gone on to the NFL. Last year his team’s roster included Steelers Hall-of-Famer Joe Greene’s grandson.
Jeers to the returning college students who’ve decided to prioritize partying over safety. We get it: nearly all of you had the spring semester completely uprooted because of COVID-19. You missed your friends and your freedom, and you’re glad to have regained both if you attend a school that is conducting in-person classes this fall. Unfortunately, there’ve been numerous tales of colleges and universities across the country that have had to crack down on parties. At this point, everyone knows gatherings heighten the potential for exposure to the virus. No one is asking you to cut off all social contact, but if you sacrifice partying for a semester or two — to help bolster the health and safety of everyone — then we fear for the future of this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.