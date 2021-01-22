Cheers: High school winter sports have returned! The shutdown ordered by Gov. Wolf was lifted on Monday, Jan. 4, and basketball and wrestling teams were back in action on Friday, Jan. 8, while swimming and hockey resumed soon after. There are a few local schools that have yet to get in the required number of practices needed, according to WPIAL rules, before beginning varsity competition but most are nearing that goal and should be back in action by next week.
Cheers: Greene County commissioners have taken a supportive, proactive role in partnering with state officials in its COVID-19 vaccine plan validation. As hospitals across the state continue to receive shipments of vaccines, the commissioners – addressing the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the area – said they are diligently working to assist in information gathering, vaccine distribution and whatever else is needed. Commissioners said in a recent news release that they have offered, and continue to offer, whatever assistance can be provided to hospital administrators charged with organizing the vaccine program, including providing facilities if needed. We commend the commissioners for providing an important supporting role and working with state leaders as vaccines become more readily available to area residents.
Cheer: Plenty of state and local health officials have stepped down from their jobs in the last 10 months after being on the receiving end of vitriol and threats, but Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has hung in there. In her case, the hostility has surely been amplified because she is transgender. But Levine has persevered in a thankless job since last March, and has generally done a good job managing the response in the commonwealth to a once-in-a-century pandemic. Now, Levine’s skill and fortitude have been recognized by the incoming Biden administration – pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate, she will become assistant health secretary and the first openly transgender federal official to be placed in such a post. In a statement the day before his inauguration, Biden praised Levine’s “steady leadership and essential expertise,” and added, “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”
Jeer: As he takes office, the two primary items on President Biden’s agenda are getting COVID-19 under control and kicking the economy back into gear, which will become much easier once the virus has been tamed. Biden has proposed a relief package that comes close to costing $2 trillion, and includes $1,400 checks going out to every American adult. This would be in addition to $600 checks that were approved in December. The idea behind the checks is sound – putting money directly into people’s pockets will provide relief if their wages have been slashed or if they have become unemployed, and people who are doing OK will spend the money and put it back into the economy. But we have to wonder if some of those checks are just going into savings accounts and not being spent. Perhaps a more targeted form of relief should be considered, with $1,400 checks going to individuals who have immediate needs, or should be based on income. After all, do families that are in the top echelon of earners and whose feathers have barely been ruffled by the pandemic really need an additional $1,400?
Cheer: In the waning months of his administration, President Trump proposed that a statuary park called the National Garden of American Heroes be created, which would honor scores of noteworthy Americans. No location has been chosen, no funding has been earmarked and it seems unlikely the Biden administration will make it anywhere close to a high priority. But the proposed park would honor a fairly diverse selection of Americans, from Ronald Reagan to Woody Guthrie, and on Monday some notable figures from this region were added to the list of people who could get statues. They include the industrialist Andrew Carnegie, Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente and Jonas Salk, who developed the polio vaccine at the University of Pittsburgh. If it ever is finally built, the National Garden of American Heroes will showcase the importance of Western Pennsylvania within the American story.
