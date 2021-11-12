Cheers: The Tri-County Leathernecks Association in Greene County is once again gearing up for its 41st annual Christmas toy drive. The initiative, which consists of collecting and distributing toys to area children during the holiday season, has been a major success for many years, enabling the association to make Christmas a little nicer for hundreds of local families. Since the association formed in the early 1980s, its members have worked each year to collect toys and monetary donations for the program. The association, comprised mostly of veterans who served with the Marines, has worked with many local organizations, agencies, churches and individuals in collecting and distributing a wide variety of toys to needy children throughout the county.
Cheers: Congratulations to the Laurel Highlands football team for winning its first ever playoff game, 28-27, over host Beaver Area on Friday night. The Mustangs were 0-10 in the postseason and looked to be on their way to 0-11 when they trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter. Laurel Highlands rallied to pull even by halftime, though, then came back from a 21-14 deficit in the third quarter and a 27-21 deficit in the fourth quarter to earn the landmark victory. Tahji Hooper rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns for the Mustangs. Rodney Gallagher ran for 59 yards and one score and passed for 155 yards, including a spectacular 38-yard completion to Jayden Pratt that set up Hooper’s third TD run and Harry Radcliffe’s game-winning extra point with 49 seconds left.
Cheers: Brownsville junior Jolena Quarzo won the silver medal at the PIAA Class AA Cross Country Championships last Saturday in Hershey. Quarzo also won silver in 2020. Cheers also to Uniontown junior Hope Trimmer (fourth) and Ringgold junior Charlee Leach (18th) and sophomore Ryan Pajak (8th) for making the medals stand at the state meet.
Jeers: Anyone who was under the impression that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was particularly brainy or thoughtful because he had been a guest host of “Jeopardy!” has gotten a rude awakening over the last couple of weeks. Rodgers came down with COVID-19 after not getting vaccinated and lying about his vaccination status. Rodgers compounded his problems by making pronouncements like the following: “If the vaccine is so good, then how come people are still getting COVID and spreading COVID and unfortunately dying from COVID?” Of course, the vaccines don’t guarantee you won’t catch COVID, only that the odds go down dramatically that you will suffer severe illness and death. The vaccines will keep you out of the hospital and keep you alive. Former Pittsburgh Steeler Terry Bradshaw denounced Rodgers for his dishonesty and self-centeredness, saying, “I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.” He’s not the only one who should be.
Jeers: Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate? According to the conservative website the Washington Free Beacon, celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz is considering seeking the Republican nomination to succeed Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey on Capitol Hill. The website reported this week that Oz “has begun hiring staff and reaching out to potential allies, according to influential Republicans familiar with his plans. It is unclear when he is planning an official announcement.” There are two reasons to look askance at this: Oz has not a whit of experience in politics; and his ties to Pennsylvania are pretty tenuous. He was born in Cleveland, raised in Delaware and has been calling New Jersey home. According to the Free Beacon, there’s no evidence that he even owns property in the commonwealth. He attended graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania years ago, but that seems to be the only connection. Voters would be better off casting a ballot for someone who has paid their dues and, most importantly, is actually a resident of the state.
