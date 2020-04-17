Cheers to Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Fish and Boat Commission, whose representatives held a teleconference call recently with media to discuss guidance on outdoor recreation, including fishing, related to the stay-at-home order intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. Roughly 40 media members listened as DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, DNCR Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forestry John Norbeck, FBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer and others provided thorough answers to the many questions asked by the reporters. The overall message was heard loud and clear: Residents are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors, but we all need to be safe, to wash our hands and continue practicing social distancing.
Jeers that, even in the midst of a pandemic, scammers abound. Bogus texts, emails and calls have started, trying to separate those who received government stimulus checks from their money. Fake charities have popped up. Offers about for at-home coronavirus tests that aren’t FDA approved, or vaccinations that don’t exist. Phishing emails or robocalls are coming with increased frequency, promising services that don’t exist. Some scams try to take advantage of fear, others of need. The Federal Trade Commission has dozens of posts that address these scams on its website, consumer.ftc.gov. Check them out, and remember – anything that seems too good to be true probably isn’t.
Cheers to the renewed sense of community that has come from the shared struggle COVID-19 has created for all of us. If there is one silver lining to all of this, it is most definitely that. We are helping one another in ways large and small. We are honoring the health care workers, first responders and other essential business employees who continue to take care of us with signs, ribbons and sincere words of thanks. This period in our lives has made so many stop and recognize the we should also be helpers and thankers. Kudos to the many who have embraced that.
Cheers to Ringgold senior Chris Peccon for persevering to earn a basketball scholarship offer from California University of Pa. The 6-foot senior guard missed 16 games his freshman year due to a broken wrist, six games because of a sprained ankle his sophomore year and three games as a junior after suffering a bruised kidney. Peccon still managed to score over 1,000 career points, averaged 18.8 ppg his senior year and helped the Rams qualify for the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs for a second consecutive season.
Jeers to the many, MANY residents who not only choose to ignore the stay-at-home order, they also continue to disregard the urgent requests to those who choose to visit stores to practice social distancing and keep their family members and themselves protected. During a recent trip to Waynesburg Walmart for essential supplies and the Sheetz store in Waynesburg for gas, it was disheartening to see large crowds of people congregating in and outside the respective businesses, standing close to others without wearing masks or gloves. While this was being witnessed, a large group of motorcycle riders passed by, most of them riding very close to one another and not wearing any type of protection gear. It was also concerning to see several families – parents and very young children – walking together side-by-side and pushing a cart, touching everything and not wearing masks or gloves. Folks, we can do better than this. We have to do better, or COVID-19 will linger much longer.
