Cheers: University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was selected as the 2021 ACC Football Player of the Year and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. Pickett is the first Pitt quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season, and the third in ACC history. He pulled into a tie with Dan Marino all-time with 79 touchdown passes and is one TD pass short of the conference 15-game mark set by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in 2016. Pickett and the Panthers face Wake Forest Saturday night in the Subway ACC Football Championship Game.
Jeers: Well, it’s official – Dr. Mehmet Oz, until very recently an official resident of New Jersey, has become a denizen of the Keystone State and is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat that is open in 2022 following Pat Toomey’s decision not to seek a third term. Oz must figure that his fame as a television physician will be enough for him to triumph in what has proven so far to be a lackluster GOP field. He may well be right. Still, wouldn’t it be preferable to have a U.S. senator who has actually served in elected office before? And wouldn’t it be preferable to have a U.S. senator who has actually been a Pennsylvania resident for at least a couple of years? Since Oz’s only acquaintance with the commonwealth seems to be attending the University of Pennsylvania decades ago, don’t expect him to know much of anything about this part of the state.
Cheers: Proclaiming that there is a “war on Christmas” has become a seasonal staple as reliable as eggnog and radio stations playing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” every hour or so. There is, of course, no war on Christmas, and the reason many people opt to say “Happy holidays” rather than “Merry Christmas” at this time of year is that there are a lot of holidays bumping up against each other. Right now, Hanukkah is happening. The eight-day festival will end Monday, and this year’s holiday is special for many Jewish families because there are more gatherings on tap this year than last. Families can also feel safer about getting together due to the coronavirus vaccines. Wishing other people “Happy holidays” demonstrates respect for the multiplicity of faiths and traditions that can be found within America.
Cheers: Michele DeFrancesco, an employee of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, was recently honored with a Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. DeFrancesco, a clerk typist, maintained her clerical duties after a fire destroyed PennDOT’s Greene County maintenance facility in May 2019. The employees there were temporarily reassigned 30 miles to work from the computer lab in the district office. DeFrancesco also took on the duties of the clerical supervisor after the person who had held that position retired. She did this, in addition to her own work, for more than one year. We commend DeFrancesco for her efforts and for her commitment and dedication to her position. Her award is well deserved.
Cheers: We applaud the perseverance of the Connellsville Historical Society for its commitment to preserve the history of the area and share it with future generations. In addition to archiving history, the group organizes two notable annual events – a reenactment of Maj. Gen. Edward Braddock’s troops crossing the Youghiogheny River in Connellsville on their way to Fort Duquesne in 1755 and the Pride in Connellsville contest for schoolchildren. The organization now wants to move forward with remodeling projects at the Gibson House, the 1818 home of the historical society, including fixing the attic to store and protect more history. Karen Hechler, historical society president, said donations, as well as volunteers are always welcome.
