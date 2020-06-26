Jeers to those businesses in our area not requiring employees and customers to wear a mask. As of late, it seems many businesses have forgotten that, with more and more people heading into their store or office, it is still a requirement that everyone wear a mask and social distance. As states have opened and eased their restrictions, COVID-19 cases have surged to heights not seen since the beginning of the outbreak. And if masks continue not to be worn and we fail to make social distancing a priority, it’s only a matter of time before COVID-19 cases rise here again as well. We implore businesses who see several customers daily to please enforce the state’s requirement, deny entry to those who are not masked and help keep as many residents in our area safe.
Cheers to recent Uniontown graduate Torry Robinson on earning a football and academic scholarship to Clarion University. Although the Red Raiders football team went winless in 2019, Robinson was a bright spot after transferring from Albert Gallatin in the winter of 2018. He scored a team-high five touchdowns last fall and impressed coach Cedric Lloyd not only with his athletic ability but his fine character. Robinson played five different positions for the Red Raiders during his senior season: cornerback, safety, quarterback, running back and wide receiver. The extremely versatile son of Torra Robinson will play on the defensive side of the ball for the Golden Eagles at cornerback.
Cheers to the Fayette County commissioners for strengthening the county’s nepotism policy. The updates preclude the commissioners from hiring one of their relatives to work for the county. Under the revised policy, department heads are also barred from hiring a relative to work in their department or office. Those changes were a total no-brainer. Removing relatives from the list of potential job candidates ensures that no one questions whether county officials of giving someone a taxpayer-funded job simply because they’re related to someone in a position of power.
Cheers to the Greene County Chamber of Commerce for recently being recognized by the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals for excellence in service to their business community during the coronavirus pandemic. The Chamber office stayed very active throughout the pandemic, conducting virtual meetings, assisting businesses though phone calls, disseminating valuable information and initiating a reopening program titled “Reinventing Greene,” which provides reopening insight and guidance from trusted sources in addition to local, state and federal resources to help local businesses reopen safely. We commend the local Chamber for their ongoing efforts in doing whatever they can to help stabilize area businesses during these troubling times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.