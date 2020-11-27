Cheers: Fifth-grade student Lexi Budner has spent six winters giving gifts to children at area hospitals. This year, the 10-year-old has decided to help local families. Budner, founder of Lexi’s Lemonade, has decided to collect funds to provide food, clothing and gifts to families that are in need. It’s inspiring to see a young member of the community with such a good heart and the drive to give. Budner hopes to help as many as 50 or 60 families, and will reach out to local churches to identify those most in need of assistance. Donations can be made by Dec. 11 on Facebook at Lexi’s Lemonade, through Venmo to ebudner1234@yahoo.com, through PayPal at paypal.me/lexislemonade, through email at lexis.lemonade.llc@gmail.com or by contacting Eric Budner at 724-970-0562.
Cheers: Two years ago, Sydney Baciak’s life flipped upside down. As an active 16-year-old at Belle Vernon Area High School, she had a myriad of worrisome symptoms that led to a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis. The incurable form of inflammatory bowel disease necessitated three surgeries and changes in her life. While there were struggles, Baciak said her optimism and hope have carried her through the difficulties. Now 18, Baciak created a TikTok that’s gone viral about her “invisible disease.” With the symptoms of colitis, which go unseen, written all over her face, she transforms into an “IBD Warrior.” “It resonates with people,” Baciak said. “Just because you don’t see the illness, it doesn’t make it less valid.” Her video is reminder that many people have unseen struggles going on daily and could benefit from our kindness and understanding.
Cheers: The Marshall Plan helped rebuild Europe after it was devastated by World War II, and the mayors of Pittsburgh, Morgantown, W.Va., Huntington, W.Va., Columbus, Ohio, and other cities have called for a new Marshall Plan, this one aimed at Middle America. In an op-ed in The Washington Post published Monday, they noted that the Ohio River Valley had not been paid major attention by the federal government since the Appalachian Regional Commission was formed in 1965, and called for investments in infrastructure, renewable energy and job training. The op-ed warns, “We’ve seen the consequences of inaction before. Pittsburgh, for example, never prepared for deindustrialization of heavy manufacturing and steel in the 1980s, and it took 30 years to build its new economy. It was a painful demonstration of how people and communities can be destroyed by believing the world will not change. Pittsburgh and other cities should not repeat this mistake.”
Jeers: Once upon a time, it was fashionable in some circles to call for the release from prison of Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was convicted of killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981 and, for years, was housed at the state prison in Greene County. Hollywood celebrities, academics and assorted activists argued that Abu-Jamal was framed and should be tried again, despite overwhelming evidence that Abu-Jamal killed the officer and received a fair trial. Abu-Jamal has faded from the headlines in recent years, but former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has taken up Abu-Jamal’s cause. Kaepernick has trotted out the same threadbare and much-refuted arguments that Abu-Jamal is a wrongly accused, innocent man. John McNesby, president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, told CBS News, “This is yet another Hail Mary pass by Kaepernick and Mumia supporters to free a convicted cop killer.” Hail Mary passes rarely succeed, and this one shouldn’t.
Cheers: The good folks in Greene County continue to coordinate and present an annual holiday service that is geared to providing comfort to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. “The Empty Chair: A Time of Remembrance” is a nondenominational service to honor loved ones’ memories, giving those who come an opportunity for fellowship with others. This year’s service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Rogersville Christian Church, beginning at 7 p.m.
