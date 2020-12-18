Cheers: With a week to go before Christmas Day, calling those who work for the U.S. Postal Service, United Parcel Service, FedEx, Amazon and other carriers “busy” is an understatement. In a year marked by more online shopping that ever, the countless hours they spend on the road delivering packages will connect families who aren’t gathering and help those who aren’t shopping in person give holiday gifts within their home. If you’re around when they drop off goodies, a socially distanced “thank you” for the work they’re doing would probably go a long way. If you aren’t, why not hang a small sign letting them know of your gratitude? ‘Tis the season, after all!
Cheers: Sarah Barnhart, STEM director at Carnegie Free Library of Connellsville, wants city residents to “Paint Our City Happy.” As part of the initiative to hang funny jokes and cute sayings in the windows of businesses and homes, Barnhart created window-decorating kits that people can bring home and use to paint pictures and quotes on their windows to put a smile on the faces of those passing by. During a time of cheer and goodwill, projects like these can have an impact on those who may be struggling to find a smile within. Kudos to Barnhart for brainstorming a way to engage the community and keep spirits high.
Cheers: Laurel Highlands senior Shannon Watkins, Frazier sophomore Jensyn Hartman, Waynesburg Central senior Emma Robinson and Elizabeth Forward senior Leah Fournier each earned All-State recognition by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The honor is the third for Watkins and the first for Hartman, Robinson and Fournier.
Cheers: The EQT REC Center in Greene County is one of the local businesses trying to accommodate their customers or members during the current state-mandated COVID-19 shutdown. In addition to providing virtual classes for its members, the center has also announced that it will not be charging them during the shutdown and said it will work with any members who wish to “freeze’ their membership during this difficult time. We sympathize with any and all area businesses and entities that are struggling to survive financially during this mandated shutdown and we absolutely commend those that are trying to work with their clientele and members by continuing to provide services – especially those that are encouraging health and well-being – whenever and wherever possible.
And on a related note, we say “Cheers” to the folks who do what they can to continue supporting any and all local businesses, despite all of the setbacks caused by the virus and the current mandates. Those businesses have invested in our communities, and it’s more important than ever that each of us continue to invest in them.
