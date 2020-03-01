The Laurel Highlands has some of the most beautiful and truly breathtaking scenery in the country. We often report about the many awards and worldwide recognition our area receives because of the unique, natural and well-preserved areas that put our county on the map.
In addition, we often report on the many fine arts offerings we have in the area. Fayette County is rich in resources that promote artistic talent and open up a world for those who wish to express themselves artistically in many different ways.
So it is incredibly perplexing to us why someone would feel the need to use their artistic urges in a negative way by defacing the natural beauty of a local state park.
Last weekend, vandals spray painted the Ferncliff side of the main falls areas at Ohiopyle State Park. It is an area of the park, according to Ken Bisbee, park manager, that is one of the most scenic, most photographed areas of park.
Yellow, red and white paint was used to “create” graffiti in the form of bugs and flowers and some words, with the most irritating word being “sorry” in bright yellow spray paint.
We are sure park officials as well as the majority of the people who live near and visit the park will agree, we hardly accept your apology of such a selfish, senseless act that has not only cost time and aggravation, but upwards of $5,000 and many volunteer hours to fix.
It was a clean up that required careful consideration as the removal of the graffiti had to be done cautiously due to the protected species in the area. Those removing the graffiti spent hours with water and scrub brushes. Some biodegradable graffiti remover had to be used to take care of the remaining paint that could not be scrubbed off with water and brushes.
To the person or the people who did this, we say, we are sorry you didn’t have anything more productive to do with your time.
It is our hope that someone will come forward with information leading to the charges these vandals most certainly deserve.
It is unfortunate that we have to worry about such nonsense of attacking the treasures we have here in Fayette County.
The money used for that clean up could have gone to many other positive improvements of the park — perhaps additions that would have served well the many residents and visitors who enjoy being there. Instead of those enhancements, thousands of dollars had to be spent to undo childish behavior that served absolutely no purpose.
We urge anyone with information about the vandalism to call the state park at 724-329-8591.
Perhaps finding those responsible and requiring them to pay the price for their actions will be an example to others that this behavior will not be tolerated and at the end of the day, we really can have nice things.
