Dear Readers,
So many of you have rallied around local businesses that have been crushed by this pandemic.
You’ve supported them as they struggled (and continue to struggle), and offered them your understanding as their services were forced to change.
The Herald-Standard is one of your local businesses, and we now find ourselves in the position to ask for your understanding because the impact of this pandemic has also forced us to change.
Over the years, in our newsroom especially, we have weathered a lot of storms.
Those of us who have been employed at the paper for decades have watched the staff balloon and shrink, and been there as the size of our paper and the number of days we publish changed.
Some of us have been at the paper long enough to remember that we used to have three editions that were dedicated to coverage in Uniontown, Connellsville and Brownsville.
Several years ago, we had two zoned editions – one covering Fayette County and one dedicated to coverage of the mid-Mon Valley.
As we moved away from the Mon Valley edition a couple of years ago, we lost several members of our newsroom.
And as we refocused our coverage on the important matters of Fayette County, COVID-19 hit.
At that time, our staff of seven news and features reporters endeavored daily to cover its impact on the county, even as the virus threw hourly, if not minute-by-minute, changes at us.
There were some days in March and early April, when news articles written in the morning had changed so drastically by the end of the day that they had to be scrapped and rewritten.
Then the state essentially shut down. Some businesses were forced to close completely, while others had to drastically alter their operations, leaving them in a financial hole they will need to dig out of for quite some time.
Survival, as it should, comes before advertising. Unfortunately, a loss of revenue to local businesses translates to a loss of revenue to not just ours, but to all print newspapers.
It forced those in our industry to make difficult decisions to survive. For some papers, it’s meant a reduction in print days, or sadly, a total closure.
Many newspapers, like ours, have been forced to reduce staff. At the H-S, our newsroom was cut from 13 people, including editors, down to six. Two of the six are reporters and dedicated to covering news and features.
We tell you all of this because the six of us who remain in the newsroom truly want you to know we remain committed to you. We also want you to understand why we are unable to be everywhere you would like us to be.
It’s simply impossible.
We also want you to know that, like other businesses, we are working very hard to get out of the hole this pandemic thrust us into.
As our newsroom does this, we recognize we need your help. We are a community newspaper and we need the community to help us be just that.
If you have news or feature story ideas for us, we would love to hear them.
There are several ways to reach us, email being the most reliable. Those with general news tips or feature/news story ideas can email hsnews@heraldstandard.com. Education story ideas can be emailed to hseducation@heraldstandard.com and business-related events (including photos of ribbon cuttings for our community album) and stories can be sent to hsbusiness@heraldstandard.com. Those hoping to connect with our sports department can email hssports@heraldstandard.com and all entertainment news can be emailed to go@heraldstandard.com.
Those who would like to express your opinions on our editorial page can submit a letter to the editor can do so at hsletters@heraldstandard.com.
We ask only for your patience with us as we work through these difficult times, and thank you sincerely for your continued belief in our product.
Humbly,
The Herald-Standard Newsroom
