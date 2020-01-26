It is completely reasonable to believe that the more information one can obtain about something, the more thought out and calculated the decision regarding the item is likely to be.
That statement makes perfect sense, especially when it comes to a governing agency conducting business on behalf of the residents who live there.
That’s why we call into question the reasoning behind the refusal of some Uniontown City Council members who at a recent meeting refused to reopen the budget per the request of the city’s newly sworn in mayor, Bill Gerke. In his new capacity, Gerke had requested to reopen the budget to review the financial plan with council members and better understand their reasoning on various aspects of the budget, which had been adopted a few weeks before Gerke was seated. In our opinion, the request wasn’t at all far-fetched. Why wouldn’t we expect someone new to the board to take an interest in all aspects and take the steps to be as armed with as much information as possible in his elected position to move the city forward? That’s exactly the kind of commitment we hope for in an elected official.
However, no council members present would grant a second to the motion, which then failed.
Council member Joe Czuchan said following the meeting that he didn’t feel the need to take another look at the budget because he was satisfied with it.
It’s quite baffling to us why it would have been a hardship to any of the council members who refused to second the motion to reopen the budget and have a discussion about its contents. We certainly aren’t suggesting that Czuchan should change his mind about his level of comfort with the budget, but what harm would it have been to start from the very beginning working together and getting everyone on the same page? The mayor was simply asking for an opportunity to have some questions answered.
Isn’t the goal here to come together as a cohesive body of government who works collectively for the betterment of the people? Sure, not every elected official is going to agree on every issue that is presented before the board. That’s to be expected. But to flat out refuse to even take the first step in forming a more united board just doesn’t make sense, and it doesn’t bode well for building trust among the constituents in your community.
If the decision to refuse to reopen the budget was based on political agendas, it’s time to put them away. You’re seated now, and the people of Uniontown are counting on you to display your utmost transparency, truth and loyalty to the job you sought. We believe it would be tough to earn the respect of those you are serving in your community when you can’t be a respectful example along the people with whom you serve.
We truly hope going forward we will see more cooperation among all the members of Uniontown City Council to work as one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.