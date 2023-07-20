Some young people are unhappy about men and women returning to the workforce after years, months — or even days — of retirement.
When asking a formerly retired individual why he or she decided to give up on a less-demanding, presumably less-stressful life, the questioner often remarks that, by returning to work, the former retiree has taken employment from a younger person who needs a job.
That is a reasonable point, but there are important reasons why some employers appreciate the opportunity to hire an older person, even if that person never has worked in the kind of position currently vacant.
The employer is willing to accept the retraining challenge if the employer feels confident that the formerly retired person will be reliable and hardworking, despite his or her age.
That includes always showing up for work on time, performing job functions as directed and necessary, cooperating with co-workers and supervisory personnel and avoiding work-time distractions such as cellphone “surfing” and unauthorized, unscheduled breaks.
If an older candidate demonstrates willingness and determination to meet company or business expectations while a younger candidate fails to do so, an employer should not be faulted for opting for the older person.
Businesses operate to meet expectations and demands of customers, patrons and stockholders and to make a profit.
Hiring someone who appears to be unable, unwilling or not adequately committed or prepared to represent the company’s best interests at all times is someone whom most companies prefer not to bring aboard.
The most basic point hovering over all job vacancies and hirings is that no company owes anyone anything. That mandates that job seekers, young and old, know the job-search do’s and don’ts and enter an interview prepared — projecting the kind of talents, capabilities and energy that the company needs to accomplish its mission and move forward.
A Pittsburgh Tribune-Review article earlier this month, “Growing number of older adults rejoining workforce,” provided answers for those who prefer that retired senior citizens remain on the sidelines, rather than return to compete against younger individuals. Some of those answers revolved around financial motivations, including subsidizing Social Security benefits, personal fulfillment and avoiding loneliness and boredom.
Then there is work’s generally recognized positive impact on mental health and avoiding depression.
Going into retirement, many people have high, exaggerated expectations, but many of those newly retired individuals soon discover that, for whatever reason, those expectations are not going to be achieved as initially anticipated. At some point, then, some begin longing for returning to the workforce in some way.
According to the Tribune-Review article, since 2021, more than 1.5 million seniors have re-entered the workforce. Meanwhile, based on 2021 U.S. Department of Labor data, there were about 10.6 million people ages 65 to 74 employed in 2020.
About 5.3% of the U.S. population 75 and older was working in 2000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. By 2030, it is projected that 11.7% of seniors in that same age group will hold down jobs.
Obviously, then, the old reference to “being out to pasture” is becoming a less meaningful, less relevant descriptive phrase with each passing year.
Young people of employment age need to be cognizant of, and acknowledge, how best to be — and remain — prepared for the employment challenges that those statistics represent.
— Altoona Mirror
