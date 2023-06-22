As always, public education funding will be a centerpiece of the impending state budget battle. And, as always, many legislators will lament the negative impact of rising school property taxes, and then decline to do anything about it.
One element of school financing they should and easily could address was rendered obvious recently in a report by Education Voters of PA, a public school advocacy organization. Using data gleaned from Right-to-Know requests, it found that online charter schools alone used at least $16.8 million in public funds during the 2021-2022 school year for advertising and promotion.
Charter schools are public schools, funded with public money. They do not charge tuition directly to students. But their claims in their advertising that they are “free” are misleading, at best. Each public school district pays tuition for each of district resident who attends a charter school, based on its own cost-per-student rather than the cyber school’s actual cost-per-student, which typically is less than the school district’s.
The Scranton School District this year pays charter schools $12,805 for each student, and $28,149 for each special education student. The Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County pays $22,608 per student, and $60,000 per special education student. Since cyber charter accept students statewide, the two districts illustrate the wide range of tuition payments cyber charters collect, regardless of their actual costs.
According to the state Department of Education, school districts pay 90% of charter school funding — about $2.5 billion statewide.
The new study found the Commonwealth Charter Academy, a statewide cyber charter, spent $3.4 million on advertising in the first quarter of 2022, and another $150,000 on Major League Baseball tickets and various events. Reach Cyber Charter School spent $125,308 on Target gift cards for students.
Numerous bills have been introduced to reform charter financing, including for a requirement to include in charter ads a notice the ads are funded with tax money. The most effective reform would be to fund charter schools according to their own costs, thus forcing them to use their public funds for education rather than for ads, sports events and gift cards for students.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.