On Tuesday, Josh Shapiro became Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, taking the oath on a Hebrew Bible that had been in the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018, when 11 congregants were killed in the worst act of antisemitic violence in the country’s history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.