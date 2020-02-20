The deadline has passed, and the candidates for our local legislative offices have filed their paperwork.
Four of the five offices that represent our readers in Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland and Washington counties are contested — either for a party nod in on April 28, or in the fall.
State Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown, is the only one who doesn’t face opposition, according to the Department of State’s candidate database.
The 52nd District, which covers portions of Fayette and Westmoreland counties, is currently held by state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis. Connellsville resident Harry Young Cochran, a Democrat, filed paperwork to challenge him in the fall.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, will also face a challenger in the fall in Dunkard Township Republican Larry W. Yost II. Her 50th District covers all of Greene County and small portions of Fayette and Washington counties.
The 58th District, in Westmoreland County, will get new leadership this year — first in a special election next month to fill the remainder of Justin Walsh’s term. Walsh stepped down after he was elected to the bench in Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.
Robert Prah Jr., a Rostraver Township Democrat, Eric M. Davanzo, a South Huntingdon Township Republican, and Ken Bach, a Libertarian from Smithton, are running in the special election. Davanzo and Prah have also filed to run for the full, two-year term.
State Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township, will face competition in both the spring and the fall for the 49th District seat. Carroll Township Republican Anthony J. Bottino Jr. will attempt to secure the primary nod, and the winner of that contest will face off against Democrat Randy Barli in the fall.
While the bulk of that district covers Washington County, it includes a small portion of Fayette County, too.
Factor in that this is a presidential election year, and we hope all of the candidates bring their A game.
Voter turnout always seems to rise when the country elects a new leader, and given strong feelings either in favor of or against President Donald J. Trump, it’s likely that this year may bring out even more than normal.
As it always has, our editorial page welcomes letters about the candidates. We want our readers to participate and interact with one another during election season.
We’d also like you to keep it clean.
As our letters to the editor writers sound off, we feel like it’s most important to showcase the good qualities of a candidate you support. Tell everyone what they’ve done or pledged to do when in office and why that makes them the best choice. What we’re asking, in short, is to build up instead of tearing down.
Our editorial page is always open to political debate, and we anticipate that debate will heat up in the coming months. We’d just like the opinions expressed to elevate the conversation.
