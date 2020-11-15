In a time when many fundraisers have been canceled and donations to nonprofits across the country are down, hundreds of donors gave thousands of dollars to support the Community Foundation of Fayette County’s “Fayette Gives” campaign.
It was inspiring to see online contributions pour in between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, raising money for the 41 local nonprofits who benefitted from the CFFC’s first day-of-giving campaign.
In total, 555 donors gave $201,871 over 12 hours to support organizations in our community who make it their daily mission to help those in need. Those are not the only donations; checks have also been mailed in to the campaign to financially bolster our local nonprofits, with final totals yet to be announced.
And as individuals donated, our local business community did too, bringing together a pool of $57,000 in bonus money that will be used to augment the generous donations.
With so many hours of the past months consumed with talk of the pandemic or politics, it was a breath of fresh air to see so many offer their support to those who help others – especially because so many of those nonprofits have been struggling to make ends meet.
A statewide study found 800 organizations lost $612 million in revenue with $95.3 million in additional operating costs, for a total loss of $708 million. Of the respondents, 290 were human service organizations, which reported increased costs of $64 million and decreased revenue of $255 million.
The survey calculated total impact based on lost revenue and additional COVID-19-related costs along with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding revenue.
The 56 responding organizations from Fayette County reported a total impact of about $13.5 million.
Waynesburg University’s Center for Corporate Social Responsibility also took a look at area nonprofits, releasing a study that detailed its findings in October.
Unsurprisingly, those results were also grim.
The university’s study found that 60% of the nonprofits that responded to their survey have been forced to decrease services since March, when the pandemic first hit Pennsylvania, despite some experiencing an increase in requests for help.
As we head into the holiday season, this is a good time to remember those around us who may need our help – and there are many.
It’s also a good time to recognize that not all help has to be financial.
Volunteering to help an organization – in a socially distanced way, of course – costs only our time. In as much as charitable organizations are struggling to make their financial ends meet, many are also without their typical volunteer base. Giving time to one of them can have a bigger impact now than it would have one year ago.
And small acts of kindness, always, can make an impact that stretches further than a dollar.
