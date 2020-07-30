Fayette County officials should let the public know which county offices have employees that have tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s the right thing to do.
Last week they disclosed that cases had been detected in the adult probation office and county prison. On Tuesday additional cases in other offices prompted them to close county offices to the public for two weeks.
But officials cited privacy concerns and would not identify in which other offices there were now positive cases.
They should.
Members of the public who’ve visited county offices to conduct business deserve to know if they’ve been potentially exposed to the virus.
That allows them the ability to pay closer attention to their health, and perhaps even more importantly, to whom they choose to expose themselves.
Some people care for older relatives or friends, those who have compromised immune systems or those with preexisting health conditions. Public health officials have said those demographics are most at risk for serious complications from the coronavirus.
No one wants the names of the county employees who have been exposed to COVID-19 – that would most certainly be inappropriate.
Identifying the departments where the virus has been detected, however, is of great importance. And it would not require Fayette officials to go out on a limb.
Officials in other counties have identified which specific offices have been impacted, and many businesses have also publicly released information when an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release announcing the temporary closure Tuesday, county officials said: “If you suspect that you have been in contact with someone infected or you are exhibiting signs of illness, you are encouraged to stay home and avoid contact with others.”
That’s a good general rule, but it would helpful if they would disclose which offices are affected so that people can more easily comply.
Although we disagree with our local officials on that point, we would be remiss if we did not also praise the action taken by our county leadership to close down county offices until Aug. 13.
During this closure, all county facilities will be cleaned and sanitized. County officials are also consulting with outside medical agencies about testing, use of personal protective equipment, quarantine procedures and other things that may help quell the spread of the virus.
Their reaction was swift and appropriate.
We truly hope officials in Fayette County will reconsider their decision and identify the additional departments, as we believe it offers the public one more way to keep themselves and the others around them safe from the spread of the virus.
