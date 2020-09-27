Every fall, our health officials begin their public service announcements about how important it is to get a flu shot around this time of year.
In light of the overlap in symptoms between the flu and COVID-19, we hope people listen a little closer to what they have to say.
Last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than half of adults in the U.S. (about 45%) got the flu vaccine, which can be delivered either as a shot or via a nasal spray.
The CDC reports that a flu vaccine can reduce the risk of illness by between 40% and 60%. And while many may be willing to gamble and forego a vaccine, given COVID-19, this might not be the best season to assume that risk.
The reason why is simple: the flu and COVID-19 share almost all of the same symptoms.
The CDC, in fact, lists fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, vomiting and diarrhea as symptoms of both.
The new loss of taste or smell, the public health agency noted, is unique to COVID-19.
The CDC also indicated that it’s possible to have both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
Talk about an unwanted double whammy.
Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary, said vaccinating against the flu is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age who does not have an underlying health condition.
She noted recently that getting the vaccine is not only important for the individual, but for those around them who may be unable to get the shot and rely upon those around them for protection from illness.
Last year, Levine said, a “record setting number” of Pennsylvanians – nearly 130,000 – were diagnosed with the flu between Sept. 29, 2019 and March 28.
That six-month period saw the deaths of 102 from the virus.
For those who wonder, from early March through Friday (a little more than six months), there have been 154,203 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. The death toll, however, has been far more brutal: 8,081.
And while trials are ongoing to develop a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, Levine said flu vaccines are a safe and effective way to avoid or lessen the impact of at least one of the viruses.
The shots, Levine reminded, are widely available through doctors’ offices, clinics, grocery stores and pharmacies, and more than 860,000 doses are expected to be available in Pennsylvania.
Most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine, but for those who do not have insurance or are underinsured, Levine recommended calling 1-877-PA-HEALTH to find a health center where the shot or spray are available for free.
If you’ve concerns or questions about the flu vaccine, we urge you to talk to your physician.
