According to a 2014 report by the state’s Legislative and Finance Committee, about 96 percent of Pennsylvania’s roughly 1,500 fire departments are operated by volunteers.
The report also noted that volunteer-run fire departments save state and local governments $6 billion a year in taxes.
We’ve always been fortunate in our area to have dedicated volunteers who oftentimes put their lives on hold and on the line for their neighbors. Those same men and women spend countless hours planning and participating in fundraisers that help keep those departments afloat. We know more times than not, these volunteers are trying to do as much as they can with the limited resources they have to ensure the safety of residents.
So it was reassuring to see that some local fire departments were among the recipients of some much-needed grants awarded recently by the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau (LHVB). While our local departments often see state grants that help fund equipment and other necessities, the local tourism grants two area departments received brings to light the additional need some of our fire companies have to accommodate an influx of people in their communities at certain times.
Take for example, Ohiopyle. There are less than 100 people who live in the small Fayette County town, according to the last census. But on any given day, especially in the height of summer, the state park there becomes a tourism mecca hosting hundreds and even thousands of people. With more people comes the risk of more emergency. The need for a strong, viable fire department is evident.
The Ohiopyle-Stewart Volunteer Fire Department, which provides fire protection, emergency medical response, swift water rescue and EMS support to Ohiopyle Borough and Stewart Township, received more than $18,000 that is earmarked for new rescue and extraction tools. According to Rob Joseph from the department, swift water rescue accounts for 60% to 80% of the departments calls.
Also receiving a grant was Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, which is based in Mill Run, a small community just outside of Ohiopyle. The operational grant in the amount of $3,675 will be used to expand their capabilities for their fundraisers, which will, in turn, help them raise more money to continue their service.
The annual tourism grant program is funded by a portion of the revenues generated by a tax on hotel rooms throughout the county. A review committee considers each application, and the LHVB and the county commissioners administer the grants.
It is encouraging to see that all of those involved in handling the grants are looking beneath the obvious surface of tourism in our county and recognizing the impact a little extra funding can have on some local organizations that are working behind the scenes.
