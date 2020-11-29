Throughout the course of the pandemic, we’ve been inspired by the number of nonprofit organizations that have stepped up to help members of our communities.
We’ve been equally heartbroken for those nonprofits that have seen their funding streams drastically reduced because the services they offer are not as in demand due to restrictions on gatherings or other pandemic-related precautions.
At the Herald-Standard we are thankful for all of them and the services they provide to our community, and our staff wanted to find a way that we could be of some assistance to them.
In our Thursday edition, we kicked off a series called “Helping the Helpers” out of a desire to do just that.
Through Christmas Eve, we will profile one nonprofit organization daily in the series. At the end of each story, we have included a way to donate time, talents, items or money, depending on the need.
We have also set up a landing page on our website, www.heraldstandard.com, for the entire series and invite each of you to read and share the stories.
In this time of giving, it is so important to remember those organizations that do good, be it through providing emergency help, human services, community betterment or the arts.
As we invite you to share the stories, we’re also excited to tell you that all 25 of them will also appear in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The nonprofit, nonpartisan news site penncapital-star.com covers all of Pennsylvania.
John Micek, the Capital-Star’s editor-in-chief, said he recognized that running the articles would serve to amplify the reach for our local nonprofits.
“Elevating underheard voices and actively seeking solutions to Pennsylvania’s public policy challenges is an inherent part of the Capital-Star’s mission,” Micek said. “And this series is a logical fit.”
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve strived to highlight the people and organizations who are making a difference in their communities – large and small,” Micek continued. “As we gather this year for a very different holiday season, elevating this work is more important than ever.”
Throughout the holiday season, the Herald-Standard will also be providing updates on our annual Give-A-Christmas campaign.
For 35 years, we’ve supported the Salvation Army in its efforts to help those in our community through the giving program.
It’s raised more than $1 million to help support their local efforts, and we are incredibly proud to have played a part in that.
Our campaign updates will also appear on our Helping the Helpers webpage, where you can read about the progress we’ve made toward our $15,000 goal for the year, and contribute if you are able.
Time and again, our community has wowed us with its kindness and generosity. As we continue to highlight organizations this holiday season, we believe you will show us once again that our faith has been well-placed.
