In the height of the pandemic, online sales soared.
It was understandable — and in some cases strictly necessary — that we turned to ecommerce to fill our needs.
We were all trying to stay safe in the face of a developing global health crisis. New information about COVID-19 and recommendations about what we could do to keep ourselves safe came daily, if not hourly.
Each of us had to consider what could happen if we went out simply to attend to our regular needs.
And then many businesses were forced to outright close or drastically scale back their operations, further hampering both our ability to support them and their ability to provide for us.
Ordering online, for many, felt like the best option — even if we had to wait a little while longer to get what we wanted.
Now, it’s time to shut the laptop or the smartphone app and get out there and shop at our local businesses.
They were ordered to shut their doors to keep us safe; repay their sacrifice by becoming a patron.
Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn said it perfectly last week: “Small business is the backbone of our local economy.”
Some, like salons, couldn’t serve customers at all, and haven’t been able to do so since mid-March. They watched nearly a quarter of the year’s revenues go down the drain until they were allowed to reopen June 5.
As Dunn noted, it’s unlikely any closed or partially closed business will ever make up their losses.
“The economic impact of this crisis will outlive the health crisis,” Dunn said.
He’s right.
But each of us can play a role in helping our businesses in their recovery. It’s critical that each of us shop and dine locally, recognizing that those business have invested in our community.
Those of us who are able to, must now invest our shopping or dining dollars in them.
Through the Herald-Standard’s Be Local Network, many area businesses offer discounts.
The network, in existence for a decade, is dedicated to strengthening the local economy and promoting the locally owned, independent businesses by educating residents and visitors about the importance of thinking, buying, investing and visiting local shops and venues.
A list of participating businesses is available at belocal.net, as is information about how to get a Be Local card.
Although there are many within the Southwestern Pennsylvania network, there are also other ways to search out to how to shop and eat locally.
The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has a business directory on its website, fayettechamber.com. The Greater Connellsville Chamber has one too, at connellsvillechamber.org.
And the Greater Brownsville Chamber of Commerce maintains a Facebook page to promote its businesses, including the 11 that celebrated ribbon-cuttings that were postponed during the pandemic on Friday.
Local businesses are the heartbeat of our county. They keep our communities vibrant and strong.
As they serve us again, your patronage will help them recover, and is an easy “thank you” for putting their efforts into helping to reinvigorate the area in which you live.
